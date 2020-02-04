9 dead – including 4 minors – after armed men opened fire in the video gallery in Mexico

MICHOACAN, Mexico – At least nine people – including four minors – were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in a video arcade in Mexico.

The massacre took place in Uruapan, in the West Mexican state of Michoacan, on Monday, February 3, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Four people entered the arcade, asked questions to some patrons, and started firing military-grade weapons, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

At least four of the dead were minors between the ages of 12 and 17, the statement added. An 18 year old and a 39 year old were also among the dead.

Authorities said they had found 65 “ballistic elements” that corresponded to a 9 mm caliber weapon.

Uruapan, where a quarter of a million people live, has seen episodes of abusive violence related to drug cartels in the past.

In 2013, the corpses of seven men who appear to have been shot were dumped in plastic chairs near a central square in the city; messages were left on a number of bodies of the victims with ice pricks.

And in 2006, members of a drug cartel – La Familia Michoacana – allegedly locked five dance heads of rival gang members on a dance floor.

19.566519

-101.706829

