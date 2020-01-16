9.7-inch 128 GB iPad Cell, $ 200 discount, Beats Studio3 $ 190, more

Save $ 200 on the Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular 128GB during today’s 9to5Toys lunch break, with the Beats Studio3 Skyline collection at $ 190, the prepaid iPhone 7 at $ 199. See below for all of this and more.

Apple prev-gen. iPad 9.7 inch cell 128 GB

Walmart currently offers Apple’s previous generation 128 GB iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular for $ 349 in space gray. Typically sold for $ 549 on Amazon right now, today’s offering is $ 50 below the lowest of all time, and one of the best we’ve seen to date. While not the latest and best, Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad has an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and an 8 MP camera. Add cellular capabilities to it and you’ll be able to do your job or consume content with ease. Fortunately, you can count on up to 10 hours of autonomy per charge, which will save you from having to log in throughout the day. In addition, it also works with Apple Pencil.

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones See Rare Drop

Best Buy offers Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Sky Collection wireless headphones in different colors for $ 190. For comparison, you usually pay more than $ 350 for these headsets. We’ve seen them drop a bit since Black Friday to $ 250, and today’s offer is a $ 10 discount from our previous mention. We rarely see the Skyline collection on sale, which makes this offer particularly remarkable. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “ergonomic bellows that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra silence goes a long way. It includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing.

iPhone 7 32 GB at Walmart on Straight Talk for $ 199

Walmart offers the Straight Talk iPhone 7 32 GB for $ 199. As a comparison, Apple charged $ 649 when it launched, and Best Buy currently has it for around $ 250. It is one of the best priced new condition we have ever seen. The iPhone 7 includes a 4.7-inch Retina display, a 12 MP camera and the possibility of recording in 4K. Equipped with an A10 Fusion processor, it is ready to take on some of the latest mobile games. In addition, the iPhone 7 was Apple’s first foray into water resistance, making this phone more durable than previous models.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also keeps an eye on the best trade-in deals on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best exchange deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or just head to our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for a $ 15 extra on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews and more!

Focal Arche Headphone Amp / DAC Review: Premium sound for Hi-Fi headphones

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best Wireless Option For Audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: practice with the best technology in Vegas

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo [/ integrated]

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJBWPu0Qt9I [/ integrated]