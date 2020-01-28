New TV show “9-1-1: Lone Star” doesn’t shoot much in Austin, where Fox’s spin-off of hit “9-1-1” takes place, but stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler both have happy memories of their time in the capital of Texas.

The earliest memory for Lowe, who plays fire captain Owen Strand in the first-responder drama (which is broadcast on Monday at 7 p.m.) came with thanks to a beloved city icon.

“Willie Nelson tried to make me smoke a joint in his bus on Farm Aid,” which held his second concert in 1986 a few miles away at Manor. “So it’s been a while.”

Based on that experience and a few days of outdoor locations for ‘Lone Star’, which is filming in Los Angeles, Lowe has a lot of praise for Austin, a blue city in a red state.

“I felt like everyone else. I fell in love with the city. It is the juxtaposition of the good old boy, 10-gallon-hat-wearing guy walking down Sixth Street next to a man wearing a bra on a summer night. Only in Austin, “he says.

As a setting, Austin contrasts with the Los Angeles coast, the setting for “9-1-1” in sensitivity and emergency types: “9-1-1” featured a tsunami while the February 3 episode of “Lone Star” features about a tornado.

But executive producer Tim Minear thinks that Austin also offers very different places and attitudes in its environment.

“In Austin you have the city. Then you go out a little and you feel more in the countryside. So not everything will feel the same,” says Minear.

Tyler has strong personal memories of Austin. She lived there for a few months while filming season 2 of HBO’s “The Leftovers” in 2015, and stayed in the former home of “9-1-1” and “Friday Night Lights” by Connie Britton.

In another coincidence, Tyler, who plays chief paramedic Michelle Blake, became friends with a police officer and reflected the friendship of her own character with officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva).

“I was about to make a movie that started after” The Leftovers, “where I was going to play a sheriff in a small town,” says the actress, referring to “Wildling” from 2018. “So when I was in Austin, my friend helped me a lot to train. I went to the police academy and observed a lot of cadet training and talked to some paramedics. I spent (a lot of) time with them. “

When the “Lone Star” opportunity presented itself, “I thought,” Oh, that’s so interesting. I already know a bit about that team of people in Austin, because they were kind enough to let me enter the academy and the station and see firsthand. “… It’s amazing when things come together like this. “

Tyler, who has lived in England, says she loved her time in Austin.

“I really had a great time there. I was there with my little baby (son) Sailor, who was just born,” she says. “There were so many (places and experiences) like Barton Springs and the bats. I walked and walked around. I went to church there. The food is beautiful and I really enjoyed it.”