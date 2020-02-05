‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Austin-Travis County EMS not satisfied with paramedic Liv Tyler – News – Austin 360

Eric Webb @ webbeditor

We already knew that the Austin firefighters were not too happy with ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, the Fox drama in a stunningly fictional version of the capital of Texas. Now comes Austin-Travis County EMS for the show.

The office of the medical director on Wednesday put a joke on his Facebook page and it is bad news for show star Liv Tyler. According to the post, her character, paramedic Michelle Blake, is in hot water with the real version of her employer.

“The credentials of EMS captain, Michelle Blake, have been suspended with immediate effect pending review (s) by the Office of the Medical Director,” the message reads. It continues with allegations against Blake: “Performing a skill outside its scope: inserting a chest with suction hose on a picnic table”; “Performing a skill outside the reach of practice: inserting Foley catheter into a bar”; and “Non-reporting and non-documentation: awake intubation of a pediatric patient (out of service).”

All the allegations refer to procedures that the character of Tyler performed on “9-1-1: Lone Star”.

Of course we already knew that our local EMS did not take care of the show too much, according to Twitter a few days ago.

Medical advice:

YOU ARE ALL CLOTHED OR NOT AUTHORIZED TO DO EVERYTHING YOU SEE AT 911: LONESTAR. SOMETHING. THAT’S ALL.

– ATCEMS OMD (@ATCEMSOMD) January 22, 2020

Good luck to Michelle Blake, but the actress who plays her will probably be fine. She has that “Lord of the Rings” money.

