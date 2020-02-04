8x8 beats Q3 sales estimates while customers switch from older platforms

Cloud communication provider 8×8 published its third quarter results on Tuesday and reported accelerating activities from customers migrating from older competitors such as Avaya.

The non-GAAP pre-tax loss was $ 16.3 million, or 17 cents per share. Total revenue increased 31.9 percent on an annual basis to $ 118.6 million. Turnover from services increased by 32.2 percent on an annual basis to $ 113.6 million.

Analysts expected a net loss per share of 17 cents on sales of $ 114.1 million.

“The third quarter of 8×8 was another strong performance, with record growth of 32%,” said CEO Vik Verma in a statement. “Our X-series platform continues to resonate strongly with the market, stimulating annual ARR growth by 85%. All our top 10 deals were bundled platform deals. And we are seeing acceleration among major customers migrating from legacy solutions, with four of our top ten wins from Avaya replacements. “

For the fourth quarter, 8×8 expects a non-GAAP loss of approximately $ 14.1 million on revenues between $ 118.9 million and $ 119.4 million.

New relic also published the financial results for the third quarter.

The company reported non-GAAP net income per diluted 9 cent share on revenue of $ 153 million, compared to $ 124 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Analysts expected a profit of 12 cents per share with a turnover of $ 149.18 million.

“We welcome the feedback and early signs of success we’ve seen from customers who have taken over the new opportunities on the New Relic One platform,” said CEO Lew Cirne in a statement. “With the recent introduction of our platform innovations and new executives, we have the components of our strategy to take advantage of our huge opportunity to help customers create more perfect software.”

As of December 31, New Relic had 926 $ 100K + paid business accounts, compared to 816 a year earlier. Sixty-two percent of the annual recurring income comes from corporate business accounts.

For the fourth quarter, New Relic expects non-GAAP net earnings between 2 cents and 6 cents on earnings between $ 154 million and $ 156 million.

Seagate published its financial results for the second quarter and published a non-GAAP earnings per share of $ 1.35 on revenue of $ 2.666 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $ 1.32 per share with revenues of $ 2.72 billion.

“We performed the company’s fastest product slope ever with our industry-leading 16-terabyte drive capacity, which contributed to both successive revenue growth and record exabyte shipments in the December quarter,” CEO Dave Mosley said in a statement. “We are ready to take advantage of the continuing demand for mass capacity storage that we expect to offset the typical seasonal declines in the old markets in the first half of the calendar year.”

The Seagate Board of Directors has paid a quarterly cash dividend of 65 cents per share.

For the third quarter, Seagate expects to record a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $ 1.35, plus or minus 7 percent, with revenue of $ 2.7 billion, plus or minus 7 percent.

breakage published its financial results for the fourth quarter, with a non-GAAP profit of 3 cents per share on sales of $ 561 million, an increase of 44 percent.

Analysts expected earnings per share of 1 cent on sales of $ 563.03 million.

Snap’s net loss for the quarter increased to $ 241 million, partly due to $ 100 million in legal costs it had incurred. In January Snap settled the costs of securities class actions related to its IPO.

The company noted that it has increased its daily active users by 31 million in 2019.

“We saw a boost everywhere in 2019. We expanded our community with 31 million daily active users, accelerated our revenue growth and made progress towards profitability by improving adjusted EBITDA for the year by 65% ​​on an annual basis,” CEO Evan Spiege said in a statement. “The strength of our core activities gives us confidence in our long-term growth and profitability and we are excited to build on these results in 2020 and beyond.”