88% of Americans use a second screen while watching TV. Why?

When it comes to technology, I like to think that I am a rather cheerful type of food. I added the user interface of the system tuner to the settings of my Android phone. I have crimped my own ethernet cables. I got Wing Commander III running, when that required the dark arts of HIMEM.SYS. What I am trying to say is: I am with that!

Except when it comes to looking at screens while looking at other screens. I just don't suspect it. But apparently 88 percent of Americans do.

One of the small nuggets of information that has been bouncing in my brain this year came from the annual "Internet Trends" report by Mary Meeker. Meeker, a venture capitalist at Bond Capital, presented his research at the Code Conference in June, amid the heat of the Arizona desert. His presentation was, as usual, a massive data dump (more than 300 slides!) Of interesting information in everything related to the Internet, but the element that intrigued me most was right in the lower left corner of slide 38.

According to data from Nielsen, the television metrics company, 88 percent of Americans "use a second digital device while watching television." Seventy-one percent of Americans "search for content related to the content they are watching," while 41 percent of Americans are busy sending messages to "friends / family about the content they are watching."

Is it possible that this is true? And can it be good for us?

In which things become really existential

Ars has reported on human brains and multitasking for more than a decade, and the general consensus seems to be: as a species, we don't do very well. Of course, we can handle two tasks at once, but only after having learned one so well, can it be handled almost unconsciously. (Think of driving on the interstate while having a conversation, then get attention again and realize that you have been on a mental "autopilot" for the past five minutes.) But try to do two new and / or creative tasks at the same time it just doesn't work well.

Combine this research with the most recent concern about screens, "screen time" and the importance of attention, and I am surprised by Nielsen's findings. My attitude, when I watch television, is that a program you pay attention to prevents the use of the phone or the laptop; If you are using another screen, you are not really watching the program. Choose better programs to watch, people! And then look at them!

But this approach quickly acquires moral dimensions: I am superior to you because I watch television better in a more attentive way. No CSI: Cyber ​​in this house! But is this "entertainment like elitism"?

I thought about the ways in which we use television, and not all of them involve seeing dramas of dark prestige with more than 80 metacritical scores. You may be watching (ugh) live television, either because you are a masochist or you love sports. (If you're watching baseball, maybe it's both!) Picking up a smartphone during business breaks is possibly better than being bombarded with the consumerism of capitalism of the last stage.

Suppose you use your TV not as a way to consume attractive content, but as a background noise that helps you relax. (I strongly recommend Sunday afternoon golf for this purpose). Using tools on a laptop while the TV is playing in the background is now not so strange.

Or maybe you watch TV simply as a way to kill time. You may feel pain, you are recovering from an illness or you are simply bored. The goal is not necessarily to direct your total and undivided attention to the screen; is to spend the day until something better appears. Using a second screen here also makes sense.

Or maybe you are alone but you want television to be a more social experience. For some reason, socialization in person will not work, so you keep a group message with friends who are watching the same episode. My wife and I tried this recently when he was absent for a week, watching Seinfeld episodes together in Hulu while trying to keep a series of smart comments by text message. It was … ok.

Still, I can't help feeling that most of the time that is used using a digital device while another shows nearby video content is a low quality time, in which we are really not paying attention to what is in any of the screens and therefore we are using resources, cramming our lives with additional noise and reinforcing our servile devotions to the screens for little or no benefit.

In my darkest moments, I suspect that mental disorder is the goal of everything, since we seek to be "distracted from distraction by distraction." We are "full of fantasies and empty of meaning" to avoid the terror of our own deepest thoughts, our own loneliness and boredom, our own existential despair. Those internal voices can terrify, so the efforts we make to erase them are remarkable. "Not here," we tell ourselves. "Not here the darkness, in this world of twitter!"

However, a key point of T.S. Eliot's poem is that, if we can bear them, silence, denial and the "dark night of the soul" can lead us not to death but to transformation and even salvation.

This holiday season, I have been paying more attention to my own use of screens (and audio content, which is another thing that can serve some of the same purposes). The results of this scrutiny are not always pleasant, so I try to be more deliberate about what I see and hear. I am trying to cultivate more silence and stillness, and I am especially trying not to use two screens at once, except in emergencies … or during the most terrible Christmas specials that my family wants to watch on television. After all, there is an exception for each rule.

How you doing I will let you know next year. But for now, I'd love to hear from you. Why do you use two (or more) screens at the same time? Are you happy with the results, or does this generally feel like "wasted" time? Join the discussion in the comments below.