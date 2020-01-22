82nd Airborne paratroopers are expected to replace marines protecting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Paratroopers from the Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne Division will protect the U.S. embassy in Iraq, officials said.

The 82nd Soldiers will take over security at the embassy in Baghdad from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s response, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command said. According to a statement by the spokesman on Tuesday, the embassy will assign a member of the brigade to the division’s immediate response force.

The statement contained no details of when the paratroopers would go to the embassy or how many of them would go.

“For operational security reasons, we do not discuss details of the disposition of the armed forces, future missions or missions,” said the spokesman.

The 82nd soldiers were deployed to the area of ​​the central command from 1 to 4 January, according to a statement. Earlier reports indicated that they wanted to go to Kuwait.

The operation was “in response to the growing threat to US personnel and facilities, including defensive support for the embassy in Baghdad,” the statement said.

The paratroopers are from the 82nd Brigade Combat Team. About 650 left the company on January 1, and approximately 2,850 followed in the next few days.

The soldiers were sent to the Middle East after demonstrators attacked the embassy. These attacks occurred after an air raid in Baghdad ordered by President Donald Trump in which a senior Iranian general was killed.

Iran responded to the air attack with more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq where US troops were stationed. Preliminary reports showed that no US troops were injured, but 11 were later flown to medical centers for examination after experiencing vibration-like symptoms.

