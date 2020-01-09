82. Airborne paratroopers just deployed without their phones. Your unit could be the next one

Loading...

Editor’s Note: This article by Matthew Cox and Gina Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Given the increasing complexity of American adversaries, US combat troops in the war zone may need to get used to leaving their phones, laptops, and even their personal gaming devices, military experts say.

The Pentagon does not have a blanket policy prohibiting members of the service from using electronic devices, but combat commanders are beginning to ban them if they venture into the unknown.

Last week, Maj. Gen. James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, ordered his paratroopers on the 1st Brigade Combat Team to leave personal phones, computers, and all electronic devices in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, when they were briefly alerted – near missions East in the face of escalating tensions with Iran.

“My commander wanted to have the decision not to put soldiers at risk,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Burns, spokesman for the 82nd Air Force. “It is an [operational security] problem.”

All services have switched from counterinsurgency strategy to high-intensity combat across all areas, including cyber and electronic warfare, to meet more demanding opponents such as Russia, China and Iran.

Carrying phones and other devices wasn’t a big risk in Iraq or Afghanistan, as the Taliban and other insurgents weren’t mature enough to mine the signals and data, said Dakota Wood, a retired naval officer at the Conservative Heritage think tank Foundation in Washington. That was no longer the case, he added.

“I think there is new awareness of signature management that was very, very important in the Cold War,” said Wood. “The Soviets and NATO forces were very aware of the direction of the radio, found signals, information and kept their signatures low.”

Peter Whitehead, senior engineer and cyber security expert at Rand Corporation, agreed.

“If you don’t want your lock to open, don’t insert a door,” said Whitehead, describing how the enemy can easily locate soldiers when their smartphones are connected to the Internet or sending text and other data.

“Every time you carry a transmitter around, there are obvious … geolocation problems that can be used for target acquisition. I think that is obvious to anyone who understands radio frequencies,” he said.

This became a reality for a marine during a major force-to-power exercise at the Marine Corps’ Twentynine Palms Air-to-Ground Combat Center in the Mojave Desert of California.

The artillery marine made a selfie that revealed his whereabouts – a decision that resulted in his unit being killed in the exercise. This was announced to Lieutenant General Lori Reynolds, the Marine Corps’ deputy information commander, last week.

Troop photos can provide the enemy with a source of information, Whitehead said.

“Having soldiers in the field allows you to take advantage of intelligence and counterintelligence, even if they share things that they don’t think are classified as intelligence,” he said.

The decision to get paratroopers to leave equipment was made according to Maj. Allie Payne, spokeswoman for the XVIII. Airborne Corps, not due to an army-wide policy.

The Marine Corps Forces Central Command currently prohibits the use of portable electronic devices with geolocation functionality in combat areas in the Middle East. This requires disabling WiFi or Bluetooth features, said Maj. Joe Reney, a spokesman for the command.

“Operational security representatives and intelligence officers perform risk assessments for [personal devices] because of the risk of effectively controlling those devices,” he said. “In this way, commanders who deploy units can make decisions within their own units that require them not to be preferred.”

The Navy did not answer questions about whether this service is reviewing its personal device policies. A naval officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said it was common for seafarers to bring phones, laptops, and other devices to ships.

One of the obvious weaknesses of smartphones is the large number of apps available to users and the potential cyber threats they may pose, Whitehead said.

“A commander has no idea what’s on all the cell phones of everyone serving in this battalion, so how can you pinpoint all the vulnerabilities of all apps and all of the different functions and try to optimize them?” he said. “I am not saying that this is not possible, but it is clearly something that should be done if this is to be the paradigm that you allow privately owned devices in the forward areas.”

According to Wood, troops are likely to be significantly more restricted in the future with regard to electronic devices. However, these guidelines would be best left to individual services or commanders, he added.

“I think getting one size from top to bottom is cumbersome, too vague, or too prescriptive,” said Wood. “Different services work in different worlds and [we emphasize] leadership in small units, personal responsibility and discipline.”

