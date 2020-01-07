806 Health Tip: The Benefits of Flirting

Loading...

I understand we are all stressed out. I mean mostly at work. You may have a large project that is a little behind you. Or maybe you’re not behind, but you’re still stressed out with everything you need to do it.

Well, apparently a new way to combat all of this stress is to flirt with your peers. Now I’m not sure how good this advice is. I mean this day and age and everyone is so damn sensitive. Apparently, harmless flirting can help ease your stress.

Of course, be careful who you flirt with. I would definitely advise against flirting with your boss. That’s not a good idea. If it’s someone with whom you already have a good relationship and who won’t go the wrong way, just give it a try.

Here’s the deal. The person you flirt with harmlessly can definitely reap the rewards. I mean, flirting makes them feel good. It will reduce their stress and they will just feel more comfortable.

You will also feel a little better because you made someone smile who can also help relieve your stress. However, I would make sure that you flirt with someone who doesn’t get it wrong. Nothing will stress you more than a trip to the HR department.

I think maybe the researchers should go the extra mile and try it to see if you can just flirt with someone who works in your building … who may not be an employee … or maybe flirt with that barista at Starbucks on the way to work. I think that’s the safer option anyway.