806 Health tip: protect yourself against Coronavirus

No, you cannot get the corona virus by drinking a Corona. Yes, people google that to discover that you can’t. I sometimes worry about people. Yes, coronavirus has been everywhere in the news lately.

How can you protect yourself? Would wearing a face mask do anything to stop the spread? An expert probably didn’t say. What can and will help you most to prevent this disease? The same that we harp again and again during the cold and flu season.

You have to wash your hands. You really can’t wash them too much.

The only time this expert says that a mask would be a good idea is when you are in a busy room in the middle of an outbreak. It would otherwise be considered too much and here are some of the reasons:

Coronavirus and the flu just do not spread easily outdoors. If you’re on a bus or plane, it probably doesn’t hurt. Generally just not that much outside.

If you were wearing a mask and it blocked the virus? It would just stay with your mask. So if you take the mask off and you’re not careful, you are just talking about your hands.

You should also change your mask every day. It probably wouldn’t hurt to change it twice a day. Once it is contaminated, you must discard the mask. The problem with that is that there is no way to see if it is infected. So actually it is useless to wear one unless you change your mask often.

Again, the best way to prevent your corona virus or even getting the flu is to keep washing your hands. Even if the germs are in the air, you have a better chance of getting the virus by touching something that was infected. Regular washing is therefore your best line of defense.

.