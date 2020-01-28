806 Health tip: morning stress for parents

Do you find your morning really stressful? I mean, I can only imagine thinking about what your day has in store for you. You have to add in the stress of having the children and hoping that they are ready.

In a recent survey, two thirds of parents said they didn’t have enough time in the morning. I mean, you could get up early, but then you’ll be exhausted and say the night doesn’t have enough time to sleep. I get it.

Here are the things most parents are stressed about in the morning. The things that can start your day mad.

The time it takes to get the kids out of bed. The game of them refuses to do this.

It takes ages for the kids to get dressed. They know that a shoe will inevitably be missing.

The struggle to bring everyone together in time and go out.

The whole idea of ​​what is for breakfast?

Make sure you have your lunch prepared and remember to pack it.

Make sure they leave with a jacket and backpack.

Oh and don’t forget that you also have to find a way to get ready.

Then there are those mornings that you just accidentally hit snooze. Oh, it feels good right now, but then the thought comes of having to do everything NOW in less time.

They know that one day the children will have a tantrum. How long will it take to calm that down?

Cope with the mess the kids leave in the kitchen. Someone spilled their milk and there is syrup all over the table. You know what I mean.

What other stress factors do you encounter as parents in the morning? Comment below.