806 health tip: fear of work

Nothing ruins a weekend more than worrying about the upcoming work week. Sometimes it’s just the fear of having to worry about the workload that you may be facing.

You may hate to keep to a schedule. The thought of the alarm going off and you have to get up and get ready. Do you feel that you sometimes waste part of your weekend with the fear of having to work again after the weekend?

If you do that, you are not alone. In a recent survey, a whopping 88% of respondents said they were at least a little afraid on Sunday. Yes, the thought of going back is a bit stressful for us.

When do you think we feel fear increase? On average, it is around 3:58 p.m. So we’re wasting some time on Sunday because we’re all scared. It seems that fear is compounded by the fact that we spend a lot of time working on weekends.

We may be checking emails or looking at files. Either way, we usually spend about 3 hours unpaid over the weekend.

No wonder we are a stressed society. We can’t even enjoy a couple of days away.