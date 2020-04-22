800 concert halls unite to ask for help from Congress leaders

A new coalition of independent concert halls across the country has sent a letter to Congress asking legislators for further assistance to cushion the blow they faced as live music disappeared following the COVID-19 pandemic. In progress.

The National Independent Venue Association, made up of more than 800 leading sites, including Troubadour in Los Angeles, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, was founded last week in light of the continuing need for site assistance while their businesses remain closed.

“Our passionate and fiercely independent operators are not the type to ask for grants,” said Dayna Frank, chair of the NIVA board of directors and owner of First Avenue in Minneapolis, in a statement to Rolling Stone. “But because of our precarious and precarious position, for the first time in history, there is a legitimate fear for our collective existence.”

The letter, addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Home Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, details the requests and recommendations based on struggles that have been particularly difficult for concert halls, where closing their doors has reduced almost all of their revenues.

NIVA has asked that the Small Business Administration’s paycheck protection program provide more help to businesses like theirs that are completely closed and put them in dire need, the association said. Potential revisions would include increasing the program loan limit and extending the program until all of the companies involved can resume their activities at full capacity.

“Our companies were among the first to close because COVID-19 spread across the country, and unfortunately, they are also likely to be among the last to reopen,” the letter said. “Recently, leaders from California and New York have expressed skepticism about the return of concerts and live events until at least 2021, which means that to protect lives, our employees and artists can remain without job and we may be without income for a whole year or more. “

Other requests include the creation of a business recovery grant fund for concert halls and other closed businesses, the provision of various forms of tax relief, and continued unemployment insurance for contract workers and artists who, as a general rule, would not benefit from such protections. The NIVA also called on government officials to devote more resources to virus testing and treatment and vaccination, and to create guidelines to help restore mass gatherings to safety with the eventual reopening process. According to NIVA, its concert halls contribute a total of $ 10 billion to their local economies each year.

“The cultural impact of our sites on our local communities is invaluable. We are the world’s most popular talented incubators and launch pads. Our scenes kick off artists like Adele, U2, Keith Urban, Prince, Lizzo, the Eagles, the Wu-Tang Clan and Foo Fighters, ”said the letter. “The world could do without Lady Gaga, Kenny Chesney, Chance the Rapper or Bruce Springsteen if we ceased to exist. Independent venues and promoters are crucial parts of the music industry ecosystem, without which there will be dire ramifications for artists as fan spending plummets. “

NIVA’s call to Congress is the latest for members of the music industry; Before the federal government released the $ 2 trillion coronavirus aid program, various music and entertainment companies signed a joint letter requesting financial relief.

National Independent Venue Association – Letter to Congress