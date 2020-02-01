8-year-old with brain cancer becomes sheriff for the day, her father arrested

There is a new sheriff in the city. Niomi Short, from Hamilton, Ohio, was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, called Pineoblastoma, in October. Naomi started chemotherapy on Wednesday after months of radiation. The treatment is far from easy. “There was a big lump here from the needle, but when they took it out, I didn’t even cry. I didn’t even cry when they took the tape off. And that was the worst part,” Naomi said. Naomi has a bucket list. The first item on that list was to meet a unicorn, which she had to do earlier in January. But this week, she checked another goal: becoming a sheriff for the day. Niomi walked down the corridors of the Butler County Sheriff County Department, kicked her feet up at the counter, and even used the siren in the police cruiser. “I have a pin that is real – it’s heavy and everything – and then I got an ID from me, of course, doing the peace sign cause hashtag peace!” Naomi said giggling. And if you thought the 8-year-old would be gentle, you are completely wrong. ‘Dad, you have been arrested. I’m taking you into custody! ” Naomi said to her father against a sea of ​​laughter. Naomi said the generosity of the community has sustained her, but it is her strength that now inspires others. “I feel really good because I’m just an 8-year-old girl with cancer and I never thought I could do this,” Naomi said.

