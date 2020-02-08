8-year-old boy with terminal cancer, called police chief for a day

An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky who has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor was appointed police chief for that day. Officials from the Jeffersontown Police Department surprised Kyler Buckner by knocking on his door. “Kyler, we need your help! Our city is in trouble, friend,” said officer Brandon Gwynn. Kyler has diffuse intrinsic pontineglioma, an aggressive, terminal brain tumor that is found at the base of the brain. tactical vehicle of Matthews police and heard about Tasers. He even saw a real car accident on his way to the police station. “He looked up and said,” Is this real? “, Gwynn said.” I said, “Kyler, this is what it’s like to be a hero.” Kyler kept everyone in line and even told a detective he couldn’t leave early. Watch the video above more information about this story.

