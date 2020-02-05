8 wild statistics that put the historical score of Ovechkin in context

As it stands, Alex Ovechkin is fittingly number 8 on the list of objectives of the NHL of all time.

But with the starving pursuit of the Great Eight for annual campaigns with 50 goals that exceed his desire to maintain his poetic placement on the all-time list, the 34-year-old jumps into the charts at a ridiculous pace. A dominant seven-game stretch that included three hat tricks and 14 goals in general, Ovechkin has now pushed past four all-timers: Teemu Selanne, Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Mark Messier.

With 40 in the season and 29 games to play in 2019-20, he is on track to finish with 61 goals in 2019-20. Getting there would place him on 719 career markers, good for the sixth all-time, with a jump on Mike Gartner and Phil Esposito.

The place of the Russian phenomenon in history has already been determined. His status as the greatest goal scorer of his generation has already been cemented, and the reason why he is the greatest sniper of all time is also strong enough.

But if you look at the eight-fold Rocket Richard Trophy winner, you wouldn’t know. The veteran not only retains his place among the best snipers of the game, he is actually accelerating his pace, sprinting through the final stretches of the path that leads to Wayne Gretzky’s 894 targets instead of just closing it with weathered grace.

Therefore, let’s take a closer look at Ovechkin’s latest facts, and a few other wild statistics that help to give context to how historically his reign has been in the major leagues so far.

1. His absurd scoring pace speeds up as he approaches Gretzky’s record

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com aroused our interest on Tuesday evening with a tweet about how quickly Ovechkin managed to close the gap between his 600th goal and his looming 700th compared to the time he needed to score his previous 100.

Building on that comment, we’ve looked back on every 100-goal piece of Ovechkin’s career to see how his pace has changed. First of all, career stories are collected here on each of its 100-point trays:

Ovechkin’s career bubbles had to reach 100 plateaus

167 games | 100 goals

296 games | 200 goals

473 games | 300 goals

634 games | 400 goals

801 games | 500 goals

990 games | 600 goals

1,137 games | 698 goals



The craziest aspect of the list above is in the last line. Looking at the time between each of those 100-point plateaus, Ovechkin’s pace shakes as follows:

Scoring pace between the 100 target segments of Ovechkin

0-100 goals 167 games

100-200 goals 129 games

200-300 goals 177 games

300-400 goals 161 games

400-500 goals 167 games

500-600 goals 189 games

600-698 goals 147 games



Only two away from 700, Ovechkin is on track to break that barrier in about 150 games, which would be his fastest 100-goal pace since his first few years in the competition as he defended the regular bulldozer.

After naturally and understandably delayed the last half of his career, he fell back during the tear that has been for the past 98 years. Unless he’s ready for a hefty cold streak – unlikely given that he gets a hat trick from hat tricks – it seems that the Great Eight only accelerates when he is on his way to the No. 99 gold mark.

2. He is now alone with Gretzky among the 40 target group

If it feels like it has become routine to see Ovechkin cross the 40-goal line, it is because it – the most recent 40th of Caps’s captain meant the 11th time in his career that he has reached that total in one season.

That brings him into rarer air than one would think – only one other player in the game’s history managed to post 11 campaigns with 40 goals: Wayne Gretzky.

And the Great Eight is not far behind The Great One in this specific category – Gretzky only managed to make another 40 goals through his productive career and placed 12 of those seasons with his last arrival at the age of 30.

3. He is the only player who has ever posted so many seasons with 40 goals with one team

Although he will never reveal one of the former big ones when it comes to the totals for a single season – Ovechkin’s 65 high career is in 23rd place behind monster efforts such as Gretzky’s 92-point season – he is historically consistent.

The almost record number of campaigns with 40 goals that he has achieved is sufficient proof of that. But he is also the only player in competition history who does it for one franchise, as Gulitti has noted. Gretzky naturally divided his campaigns between Edmonton and Los Angeles.

Of the seven players who were the only ones to score more goals than Ovechkin, only one had all their best scoring seasons with one team in the same way: Gordie Howe, whose best work all came in a Detroit Red Wings jersey.

4. The Great Eight is in eighth place among the hat-trickers of all time

With three hat tricks in recent weeks, Ovechkin raised his career hat trick to 27 in total.

That puts him just past the player whose name adorns the trophy that Ovechkin held eight times during his career – the tough Washington now has the eighth most hat-tricks of all time, only the best of Maurice Richard 26.

Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals established a career highlight for the fastest hat trick (4:24).

It was his 27th career with three goals in the regular season in general, passing @ ovi8 past Maurice Richard (26) for the sole possession of eighth place on the all-time NHL list. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/EKMvoEWezV

– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) 5 February 2020

5. He is also the first player to have earned so many hat tricks so late in his career

As can be seen from the absurd pace at which he has achieved his past 98 goals, the 34-year-old has shown that he is no closer to slowing despite the profile on the tires.

He also still scores in bunches – not only did his last series of hat tricks push him higher up the list for total hatties, it also made a little different history, given his age at the time.

Per Gulitti, Ovechkin is now the only player to score four or more hat-tricks in a season after turning 33 – no small feat in a competition that gets younger and faster every year.

Even more impressive, the four hat tricks from Ovechkin are actually the best he has ever scored in one season. Although he has had a few campaigns with three hatties, his fourth brought him to new territory, and a significant part of the season that can still be played means that he could push that number even higher.

6. He has been the first 40-goal scorer of the year more than ever

Another nugget from the NHL – by hitting 40 in the year for someone else this season, Ovechkin was the first to reach the plateau for the ninth time in a given year.

That means he was the fastest in the league to reach the goal in 60 percent of his 15 NHL seasons – a remarkable consistency given the number of young, dynamic snipers who entered the competition and made their name over that period.

It is not surprising that he also has top positions in the league history within Guleti, where no other player has so often become 40 times faster. Bobby Hull and Phil Esposito were closest to the Great Eight and achieved respectively six and five times the performance.

7. He is one of the few who scores a hat trick so late in a match

If you have somehow missed the performance that has triggered the latest outpouring of awe from the hockey world, here’s just about everything you need to know:

Halfway through the tilt of the capitals against the kings, Washington trailed 2-1 on Tuesday. When Ovechkin Ovechkin the unfortunate kings, like him, three straight late ladies scored in the last seven minutes of the game to give his team a 4-2 victory.

It was about as stiff a memory as you could get from the kind of powerful offensive potential that you have to deal with when you come across number 8 in a Caps sweater.

And Tuesday’s performance placed Ovechkin in yet another rare scoring group – only 12 other players in NHL history have ever managed to post a hat trick in the last seven minutes of a game, per capitals, the last one colleague Peter Peter Bondra is back in ’96.

The clutching hatred was also the fastest in Ovechkin’s career and the fourth fastest in Capitals history. Summary: he knows the way around a hat trick.

8. He is one of the best in the most important goal category of all

Although there were many fun, peculiar aspects of Ovechkin’s late game heroism on Tuesday, the most important aspect was that the second goal of the Russian phenomenon became the winner of the game.

It’s a feeling that the veteran is very familiar with – with that clincher in tow, Ovechkin now has 110 game winners to his name, tied to fourth place in competition history, alongside Teemu Selanne and Brett Hull.

Only Jaromir Jagr, Gordie Howe and Phil Esposito have always won more winners – no. 68 leads the way with an absurd 135 game winners. A high-water line that seems unreachable, but in reality is probably flattened by the Great Eight along with the rest of the once unreachable snippet records.

14 goals in his last 7 matches. 3 hat tricks in his last 6 games. @ Ovi8 cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/fEG0tg4iN9

– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) 5 February 2020