8 ways to end your virtual hangout

You showed your pets and had some great LOLs, and now the Hanging Hang is over. But how exactly is it going to end? It’s not like you have anywhere to go.

In a virtual hangout, regular in-person hang outs are no longer an option: no waitress carries a check, no drive home and no babysitter to relieve.

But you still have to call it before the conversation stops in awkward silence. Or, worse: uncomfortable personal stories from your friends, co-workers, or (worst of all) parents.

Several options are placed before you, each endorsed by another Mashable staffer for its effectiveness. You can go directly or passively, honestly or deceptively. Everyone has their merits and failures. What we have shown you is knowledge. How YOU, Zoomer, choose to use it, is up to you. Proceed with caution.

1. The Hard Stop Interruption

THE WAY: When you think an end has been reached, just say you have to go. No need to give a reason. Directly and to the point.

THE WORD: Ok, it’s fun chatting! It’s so good to see you. I’m going now. Bye!

THE END:

I’m all about Hard Stop Interruption. If things really happen, like my son knocking his milk chocolate or something, I’ll just tell them what’s going on. “Hey, I have to run. My kid is just drinking everywhere.” But, if the conversation is going on and it’s clear that it’s time to wrap things up, I’ll let other people finish their thinking and then just go “All right, it’s good talking.” No excuses are required. A call does not last forever and we are all adults. If there is nothing to say, then peace! – Matt Binder

2. God

THE WAY: Suppose the app or program is glitching, or you can’t hear what other people are saying. This is the equivalent of a standby video conference call of the phone “What, you’re ruining it!”

THE WORD: Hey, hello? Are you there? Oh no, you’re frozen. Shit. I’m sorry. I think my app is glitching. Ok, I’m going, goodbye. (If so, of course, send a follow up text: Sorry about that! Stupid internet connection. So good chat <3)

THE END:

The best way to drop a video call, of course, is to say something along the lines of, “Hey, I have to roll over. Great chat! Stay good.” And then disconnect the call. Definitely not giving a reason, as it gives people an opening to second guess your motives and wonder why you think walking a dog is more important than chatting with grandma, or whatever. If the direct route is too much for you to miss, then just pretend your call is cracking down on the misfortunes of our supposedly overburdened internet: “Hey, what’s that? Are you kidding yourself …? Hello? … Huh. I can’t hear you … let me try to disconnect and call you back, “and then hang up. Turn off WiFi and do it. – Jack Morse

3. The Passive Aggressive: Let Your Device DIE

THE WAY: Do not charge your laptop or phone before making a call. So, if you see your juice go down, and you think you are ready to end the conversation within the next few minutes, just let that fire burn.

THE WORD: N / A, unless you want to send a text then. “Oh No, sorry my phone / laptop died!”

THE END:

Allowing your battery to die not only makes it seem like you are engaged in a conversation that doesn’t make you realize you are low on juice, but it also means you don’t have to lie. I mean, your phone really died. – Brenda Stolyar

4. The Irish Goodbye

THE WAY: Just literally press the escape button and end the hang. It works better with group hangouts than one-on-one, depending on how big an asshole is.

THE WORD: Literally nothing.

THE END:

Traditional social customs flew out the window weeks ago, so why bother to say goodbye almost if you don’t like it? There’s a good chance no one will notice and you can blame it on your connection, anyway. – Alex Perry

Separation is like sweet sorrow. Emphasize the sweet.

Photo: bob al-greene / mashable

5. The Lie

THE WAY: Say you need to go for whatever reason. One good thing is that you have another scheduled call in Zoom.

THE WORD: Hey, I’ll run. I have another scheduled Zoom. I know, so lame this is our life. Anyway, good to see you!

THE END:

I’m not saying I’ve done this, but you can always say you have to leave to join another Zoom group chat. That way you look so famous that you’re really just going to watch Netflix. – Keith Wagstaff

6. The Space for Self Care

THE WAY: It’s like direct goodbye, but it gives you an explanation that means you’re prioritizing doing something to take care of yourself, while also encouraging your chat partner to do the same.

THE WORD: *** see below for a perfect example ***

THE END:

I’m sure about self-care. This is a bastardized version of a technique I learned as a college peer listener, but it helps to set boundaries as well as encourage friends to take care of themselves as well. Here’s an example: “All right, I think I’ll have dinner and read. What good will you do for yourself when we hang out?” – Anna Iovine

7. The Schedule Schedule

THE WAY: Schedule your virtual hang for a time when you know you have a tough stop, like for another call or promise. Or plan ahead for someone else to give you an “out” by calling you at a specific time.

THE WORD: Hey, I have another hang / Zoom, I want to tune into LiveStream which starts in two minutes. / Oh hey, my mom called me. I’ll be up, chatting!

THE END:

I do not suggest that you double-book your Zoom calls, but you can be strategic when this happens. To make sure a Zoom friend’s date or high school friends aren’t dragged in, it’s convenient to plan dinner within 30 minutes after the call begins. Or tell your mom to call you at a certain time. There are many livestreaming events (such as One World: Together at Home with Lady Gaga) you can plan around your Zoom calls, so if you want to experience the “live” part you need to run! – Sasha Lekach

8. The Tech Fatigue

THE WAY: It’s the “it’s not you, it’s me” hangups. Since many of us probably spend all day looking at a screen for work, the fact that we have to rely on screens for our social and recreational life, is also exhausting. Understand that you and your weak eyes will need a break from the 2D world.

THE WORD: Honestly, I don’t have to look at a small screen, so I’m going. So good to see you but I think I’m going to get on the boat.

THE END:

I’ve been watching so much Netflix and playing so much Animal Crossing. I like human interactions now, sure, but what I really want is a break from tech of any kind. – Haidee Chu

We are very fortunate that technology has kept us in touch with the people we love, even in the journey of home society. It’s also OK to take a break from that technology, and just be with ourselves. Enjoy your screen time, and your screen time, everyone. We hope this helps improve both.

