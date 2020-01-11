8 things we saw at CES that you can now afford

Loading...

Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the sweaty Las Vegas Convention Center every year to see absurd new technologies, from $ 60,000 rollable TVs to robots that teach you how to love, many of which are not even publicly available.

This article is not about these things.

Instead, at The Inventory, we go to CES every year to see what you, the ordinary person whose pockets aren’t filled with thousand dollar bills, can actually see on the shelves next year. And while most of the cool technology we’ve seen was slated for later in 2020, there are a few new gadgets you can get now.

Mini LED TVs are available from the 8 series of TCL

Televisions have made great strides in recent years thanks to developments such as 4K, HDR and, most importantly, local dimming with the full frequency range. For those who are not aware, local dimming allows certain areas of the screen to be dimmed so that dark scenes next to the bright objects in them look darker.

Unfortunately, for most LED TVs, this creates a “blooming” effect around some objects. Enter mini-LED, and that’s exactly what it sounds like: smaller LEDs that allow more precise local dimming without subtitles or X-wings glowing through the vast darkness of space. While other brands are sure to launch mini LED TVs soon, TCL is the first to actually do so with its 8 series.

The 8 Series actually came out in October, but was one of TCL’s flagships during the show, and from $ 1,600, you can get 65-inch and 75-inch versions at Best Buy. If you have a bit more money, you should look out for a cheaper 6-series with mini LED later this year.

Batteries could be boring, but they’re getting better and better

Photo: Whitson Gordon

CES is also bursting with less noticeable technologies like Bluetooth speakers and portable batteries. Most of them are easy to overtake without a second glance, but I noticed two of them as I walked across the floor. If you are in the market for a new power bank, these may be worth considering.

The first is the MyCharge Hub 6700 Turbo, a 6700 mAh charger that is said to be portable and (for the most part) universal. Both a Lightning and USB-C cable are built in, so you don’t have to remember your cables or buy a version specific to your phone. It also supports fast charging for all devices – PD on the Lightning cable and Qualcomm QuickCharge on the USB-C side (unfortunately, PD on the USB-C cable is not supported for us pixel users). If you still have some microUSB devices, there is a USB-A port on the top to which you can connect everything else. The best part is that the tines can be folded down so that you can insert the battery directly into the wall – again, no additional cables are required. If you need more juice, there is also a 10050 mAh version.

$ 69

From the Amazon

3 purchased from readersGMG can receive a commission

$ 75

From the Amazon

GMG can receive a commission

For something even stronger, Mophie just released its $ 160 PowerStation Go. It’s big and chunky, but it can charge just about anything – even your regular AC devices thanks to the standard three-contact socket on the side. It also has USB ports, a wireless charger, and – believe it or not – jumper cables so you can start your car right away when the battery runs out. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a car in the exhibition space to demonstrate it, but if it works as well as they say, it could be one of the most useful batteries in your glove box.

The Marseille MClassic improves the graphics on almost every game console

Watch the video in full screen to see the differences.

Today’s video game graphics have spoiled us a little. Games from the PS3 era could attract a bit of a stir, and even the Switch is somewhat hampered by its hardware in certain games. Retro gamers have long used devices like the Framemeister or the OSSC to make old consoles look better on modern TVs, and the $ 100 MClassic fills a similar void for 3D consoles – especially those with HDMI like PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 or even GameCube. if you have an HDMI adapter for it. The MClassic was actually an Indiegogo project last year, but is now available on Amazon.

Not only will it upscale your games to 1440p or 4K, it will also do some anti-aliasing and depth of field post-processing to do the picture and what I saw in the side-by-side demo on the exhibition space improve I was pretty impressed. I’m a bit skeptical about these things, so I would love to get my hands on it and put it to the test myself, but I’m fascinated at first. (Let me know in the comments if you want a review of this article!)

$ 99

From the Amazon

1 product purchased from readersGMG can receive a commission

Mechanical keyboards threaten to empty my wallet as usual

Photo: Whitson Gordon

Just when I thought I had reached my keyboard endgame, CES had to try new, shiny alternatives. This year Fujitsu has finally updated the popular Happy Hacking Keyboard (or HHKB, as it is fondly called) with three new models: the HHKB Pro Classic, which updates the classic model with USB-C; the HHKB Pro Hybrid, which has both USB-C and Bluetooth; and the HHKB Pro Hybrid Type-S, which uses noiseless versions of the Topre switch without a call sign. They are expensive and range from $ 190 to $ 280 for the Type-S, but for real Topre fans – a group I could now be a part of – they are worth it.

For ergonomic enthusiasts, Matias has released a new version of its Ergo Pro keyboard, this time with programmable key combinations. You can customize the Cut, Copy, or Paste keys to access all of the shortcuts you want, as well as all the F keys – all without additional software. With its quiet mechanical switches, it retains the same layout and shared, testable design as its predecessor. You can purchase a PC or Mac version for $ 220.

Finally, Whirlwind FX has a keyboard called “Element”, which has “reactive” lighting effects that are synchronized with the screen content. Think of it like an Ambilight, but for your computer and on your keyboard. Of course, if you’re not playing a game, you can equip the buttons with typical RGB lighting, but it’s a pretty cool effect – and it comes with Kailh Red switches (coming soon with blue and brown). It’s a little cheaper than the others above and costs $ 100 at Whirlwind.

The wireless amiton copper headphones from Beyerdynamic adapt to your hearing

Photo: Whitson Gordon

Beyerdynamic makes some of my favorite headphones, and while I’m usually interested in open cans like the DT880, their new $ 600 amiton radio copper is interesting in itself. Not only does it look better with copper-colored accents, it also sounds great, not least thanks to the support of high quality Bluetooth codecs like AptX HD (and AptX Low Latency, which is great for watching movies without lip sync issues). , It also comes with MIY sound personalization, where you do a hearing test and generate an EQ curve to compensate for the gaps we all have in our ears. It’s not quite as fast or precise as the Nuraphon I tested last year, but it’s also more comfortable overall, so I’m more likely to actually use it.

$ 599

From the Amazon

GMG can receive a commission

If the Amiron is too expensive for you, Sennheiser announced new versions of its noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones for $ 120 and $ 200, but they won’t be available for purchase until next month. In fact, we’ve published a lot of other articles over the course of this year. So keep your eyes open, because I will have as much as possible for reviews later this year.