8 things that happen when you stop drinking alcohol

Loading...

Maybe your glass of night wine has become two or three, or you are exaggerating in beer and have the guts to prove it. Or maybe you're like Keith Richards (probably not, but you can always dream). The patron saint of rock and roll hitting the bottle, of all people, has decided to seriously reduce his alcohol consumption, saying in an interview with Rolling Stone that he has been sober for "about a year." Apparently, the effects of all that alcohol wreaked havoc in its 74th year. "I disconnected it. I got fed up," he said. The change has made Richards a "pleasure to work with him," according to fellow Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. Leaving alcohol can be difficult, but the benefits make it worth the effort, says Dr. Damon Raskin, a Los Angeles-based doctor who is certified by the board in addiction medicine. "Taking a break from drinking alcohol, even if it's only for a couple of weeks, is a good idea, especially if you regularly consume more than the recommended daily limit," Raskin said. If your alcohol consumption seems to be affecting your work or personal relationships, regardless of the amount of alcohol you are rejecting, it is time to consider taking things easy, he adds. This is what you can expect to happen, both in the short and long term, if you stop drinking alcohol: you will sleep more deeply. A recent study in the journal "Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research" found that drinking before bed increases the patterns of alpha waves in the brain, a type of brain activity that usually occurs when you are awake but resting. The result? Sleep interrupted Another review of 27 studies found that while alcohol can help people fall asleep faster and deeper at first, it seriously affects the quality of sleep after that initial period of rest. He may move and turn at first, but quitting alcohol and the dream he has will probably make him feel fresher and more acute the next day. The by-products of better sleep include better mood, concentration and mental performance, Raskin said. You will eat less at dinner. According to a study published in the "American Journal of Clinical Nutrition," alcohol is one of the main drivers of overeating. This may be because alcohol increases our senses, according to a new study published in the journal "Obesity." The researchers found that when people received an "infusion" of alcohol equivalent to approximately two drinks, they ate 30 percent more food than those who received a saline solution. Even mild poisoning can increase brain activity in the hypothalamus, making you more sensitive to the smell of food and causing you to eat more. You can want sugar. Sugar increases levels of the chemical "reward" dopamine, which fuels feelings of pleasure, says Raskin. Alcohol does the same, so it is very possible that when you leave a substance that makes chemists that make you happy float around your brain, you are more likely to look for the other. "Don't be surprised if you try to get the same pleasure or haste you used to drink after a drink of something sweet," he said. You will start losing weight. Alcohol has a cunning way to increase your daily calorie intake without you noticing. Only a margarita can contain 300 calories or more, mainly sugar. Men consume an additional 433 calories on those days that they drink a "moderate" amount of alcohol, according to a study. Eliminate those calories from your diet, and do not replace them with desserts, and you will start losing weight without much effort. Your skin will clear up. Within a few days of eliminating alcohol, you will notice that your skin looks and feels more hydrated. That's because alcohol is a diuretic, which makes you urinate more, says Raskin. Alcohol also decreases the body's production of an antidiuretic hormone, which helps the body reabsorb water. Less water in the body equals dry skin. Redness in the cheeks and around the nose can also begin to fade, and other skin conditions, such as dandruff, eczema or rosacea, may also improve, says Raskin. money. Drinking, especially a good wine or a Scottish habit, is an expensive task. Take a moment to calculate the numbers, adding what you spend on drinks both at home and in the city, taking into account taxes and tips. It can be a revealing and motivating exercise. Your mood can suffer a blow. It is important to understand that there will be times when you will feel that you are missing out, and it can make you quite irritable, says Raskin. "People often use alcohol as a lubricant for emotions, and when they stop drinking, they may feel agitated and restless," he adds. Your risk of cancer decreases, but your risk of heart disease may increase. According to the National Cancer Institute, alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of cancer of the mouth, liver, colon and rectum. The risk increases the more you drink. On the other hand, multiple studies have shown that moderate alcohol consumption can reduce your chances of heart problems. More research suggests that your risk of stroke, diabetes and mortality may increase slightly when you quit drinking, assuming you drank shortly before you quit smoking.

Maybe your glass of night wine has become two or three, or you are exaggerating in beer and have the guts to prove it.

Or maybe you're like Keith Richards (probably not, but you can always dream). The patron saint of rock and roll hitting the bottle, of all people, has decided to seriously reduce his alcohol consumption, saying in an interview with Rolling Stone that he has been sober for "about a year." Apparently, the effects of all that alcohol wreaked havoc in its 74th year.

"I disconnected it. I got fed up," he said.

The change has made Richards a "pleasure to work with him," according to fellow Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Leaving alcohol can be difficult, but the benefits make it worth the effort, says Dr. Damon Raskin, a Los Angeles-based doctor who is certified by the board in addiction medicine.

"Taking a break from alcohol consumption, even for just a couple of weeks, is a good idea, especially if you regularly consume more than the recommended daily limit," Raskin said.

If your alcohol consumption seems to be affecting your work or personal relationships, regardless of the amount of alcohol you are consuming, it is time to drink it calmly, he adds.

This is what you can expect to happen, both in the short and long term, if you stop drinking alcohol:

You will sleep more deeply.

A recent study in the journal "Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research" found that drinking before bed increases the patterns of alpha waves in the brain, a type of brain activity that usually occurs when you are awake but resting.

The result? Sleep interrupted

Another review of 27 studies found that while alcohol can help people fall asleep faster and deeper at first, it seriously affects the quality of sleep after that initial period of rest.

He may move and turn at first, but quitting alcohol and the dream he has will probably make him feel fresher and more acute the next day.

The by-products of better sleep include better mood, concentration and mental performance, Raskin said.

You will eat less at dinner.

According to a study published in the "American Journal of Clinical Nutrition," alcohol is one of the main drivers of overeating.

That may be because alcohol increases our senses, according to a new study published in the journal "Obesity." The researchers found that when people received an "infusion" of alcohol equivalent to approximately two drinks, they ate 30 percent more food than those who received a saline solution.

Even mild poisoning can increase brain activity in the hypothalamus, making you more sensitive to the smell of food and causing you to eat more.

You can want sugar.

Sugar increases levels of the chemical "reward" dopamine, which fuels feelings of pleasure, says Raskin.

Alcohol does the same, so it is very possible that when you leave a substance that makes chemists that make you happy float around your brain, you are more likely to look for the other.

"Don't be surprised if you try to get the same pleasure or haste you used to get after a drink of something sweet," he said.

You will start losing weight.

Alcohol has a cunning way to increase your daily calorie intake without you noticing.

Only a margarita can contain 300 calories or more, mainly sugar.

Men consume an additional 433 calories on those days that they drink a "moderate" amount of alcohol, according to a study. Eliminate those calories from your diet, and do not replace them with desserts, and you will start losing weight without much effort.

Your skin will clear up.

Within a few days of eliminating alcohol, you will notice that your skin looks and feels more hydrated.

That's because alcohol is a diuretic, which makes you urinate more, says Raskin.

Alcohol also decreases the body's production of an antidiuretic hormone, which helps the body reabsorb water. Less water in the body is equal to dry-looking skin.

Redness in the cheeks and around the nose can also begin to fade, and other skin conditions, such as dandruff, eczema or rosacea, may also improve, says Raskin.

You will have more money.

Drinking, especially a good wine or a Scottish habit, is an expensive task.

Take a moment to calculate the numbers, adding what you spend on drinks both at home and in the city, taking into account taxes and tips.

It can be a revealing and motivating exercise.

Your mood can suffer a blow.

It is important to understand that there will be times when you will feel that you are missing out, and that can make you quite irritable, says Raskin.

"People often use alcohol as a lubricant for emotions, and when they stop drinking, they may feel agitated and restless," he adds.

Your risk of cancer decreases, but your risk of heart disease may increase.

According to the National Cancer Institute, alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of cancer of the mouth, liver, colon and rectum.

The risk increases the more you drink.

On the other hand, multiple studies have shown that moderate alcohol consumption can reduce your chances of heart problems.

More research suggests that your risk of stroke, diabetes and mortality may increase slightly when you quit drinking, assuming you drank shortly before you quit smoking.

. (tagsToTranslate) sobriety (t) keith richards (t) drink (t) cure table (t) evergreen content (t) seasonal content