MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – According to one witness, at least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in Monguno, a city in the northeast of the country, after extremists committed a deadly attack.

Members of the Islamic State, the West African province, lured a convoy of travelers near a military checkpoint at the entrance of Monguno into a convoy of soldiers, according to a staff member of a non-governmental organization who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to the press.

The group claimed the suicide attacks and the subsequent collision, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

The attack started late Tuesday night and soldiers and travelers had to flee to the bush around Monguno amid heavy gunfire.

A group of soldiers refused the insurgents who tried to invade the city.

About 300 shelters built by the International Committee of the Red Cross were burned down after a rocket grenade landed in the camp. It was not clear who shot the RPG.

The attack comes after a few days ago Chadian forces that are part of the Multinational Joint Task Force withdrew from Borno. There are concerns that more attacks will be carried out on important targets in the state.

On Saturday, six soldiers were killed in an attack by Boko Haram near Jakana, a city 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from Maiduguri, the capital of the state of Borno, according to Major General Olusegun Adeniyi. He called for the evacuation of Jakana and another village, Mainok.

The president of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari, had told the citizens on Tuesday not to panic about the withdrawal of the Chadian forces.

The army has not yet given an official comment on the death of the soldiers in the attack on Monguno.

Haruna Umar, The Associated Press