8 dead, 40 injured in Kazakh city unrest

from The Associated Press

Posted on February 8, 2020 12:59 PM PST

MOSCOW – Eight people were killed and 40 injured in an outbreak of violence in a city in Kazakhstan, where about 30 houses were also set on fire, the Interior Minister said Saturday.

Erlan Turgumbayev told a press conference that about 300 people fought in the streets of Masanchi, including shots and throwing stones.

He did not say what the conflict started, but residents of the area said on social media that it was an ethnic conflict. Masanchi, near the border with Kyrgyzstan, has a large population of Dungan, Muslims of Chinese descent.

Turgumbayev said 47 people have been arrested.

The corresponding press

