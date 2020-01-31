8-core x86 CPU from China goes on sale

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

In 2013, VIA Technologies founded a joint venture with the Shanghai city government and founded Zhaoxin, a fabulous semiconductor company. Zhaoxin (according to Wikipedia “Million-Core”) launched a number of chips based on the old VIA Isaiah core. Over the years, the company has developed the original Isaiah architecture into a more powerful CPU core with more cores, higher clock speeds and a lower process node. The code name of the current CPU family is Lujiazui and is used in the KX-6000 product series.

Zhaoxin is very different from Thatic, the joint venture that AMD founded a few years ago. The family tree for Zhaoxin flows back to VIA through the takeover of companies such as Cyrix and Centaur Technology and through its own legal agreements with Intel. While I’m working through much of the x86 history here, the focus of Centaur’s general design philosophy from the acquisition of VIA to today has been on energy-saving, efficient computing. At the turn of the millennium, VIA built fanless products with low power consumption for passive, quiet SFFs (Small Form Factor Systems).

THG has more details on the first Zhaoxin parts to be retailed in China. The KX-U6780A is an 8C / 8T CPU with 2.7 GHz, 8 MB L2 cache and 70 W TDP. There is no L3. The CPU apparently has an integrated GPU with DX11.1 support as well as support for standards such as AVX and SSE4.2, PCIe 3.0, M.2 slots and USB 3.1. While the CPU is only offered in BGA format, there will be a supported mITX motherboard, the C1888.

The Chinese community enthusiasts who compared the board compared it to the previous Zhaoxin product, the KX-C4580. The KX-C4580 is a 4C / 4T CPU with 1.83 Hz – but it is clear that there have been some significant additional architectural improvements. Assuming baseline 228 and perfect scaling, we expect the U6780A to offer twice the performance based on the number of cores and a 1.47-fold improvement based on the clock frequency. This only leads to an R20 score of ~ 670, which means that the IPC of the new CPU in Cinebench is about 1.26 times higher than the number of cores and the clock gains.

According to CPU-Z’s single-thread ranking, this chip with 171 points is in the same range as the Core 2 Duo E7400 (178) or the Core i5-5200U (168). With a CB20 value of 845, the KX-U6780A is in the same range as the Intel Pentium G4600 with 838 (2C / 4T, 3.6 GHz) or the AMD FX-6300 with 854 (6C / 12T, 3.5 GHz – 4.1 GHz). It is obvious that the Zhaoxin CPU’s performance per core is much lower than that of Intel, but the Pentium G4600 offers a clock advantage of 1.33x.

Anyone looking for a reason to fire the KX-U6780A will find a reason. At best, you would buy a performance similar to Intel or AMD 6-8 years ago. However, the focus on this topic does not take into account the rapid rise of the Chinese manufacturing and semiconductor industries. Zhaoxin has developed its product line rapidly and has developed from components derived from Isaiah directly on the old VIA architecture to newer chips that have significantly improved the performance of the underlying CPU. While the new chip may not perform well compared to a top-end part from AMD or Intel, the KX-U6780A is still much faster than previous CPUs used by the company or country compared to AMD or Intel ,

China has set aggressive targets for semiconductor self-sufficiency, and part of that is increasing the performance and production of its home-grown products. While the company’s current manufacturing capabilities are unable to manufacture 7nm hardware, SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation), the largest foundry in mainland China, announced series production of 14nm wafers last November. We don’t know anything about the returns, so we can’t speculate there, but China is catching up with the United States, Korea, and Taiwan in terms of advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

