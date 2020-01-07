8-Core AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile APUs launched in Q1 2020 with 15W, 45W chips

Loading...

On the way to CES 2020, AMD was in an interesting position. The company comes from what may well be its best year in the last two decades, with powerful CPU launches on desktop, server and workstation, the announcement of new Ryzen-based consoles (the PS5 and Xbox Series X), a new GPU architecture that competes much more effectively with Nvidia’s Turing cards and new partnerships with data center and server companies. Lisa Su of AMD has promised to make 2020 an even bigger year for the company than 2019, before announcing the long-awaited Ryzen 4000 Mobile APU family.

Until now, the mobile CPUs of AMD were quad-core and dual-core components. That changes to 7nm, with 8C / 16T CPUs debuting in both 15W and 45W TDP brackets. The GPU has since been reduced – the Ryzen 4000 family will have 8 or fewer GPU clusters, compared to a maximum of 11 in the 12 nm Ryzen 3000 family. According to AMD, changes to the process node will exceed 8 CUs 11. The GPU is still based on Vega instead of using RDNA, but AMD says it has improved the architecture for higher clocks and better IPC.

These new CPUs do not use a chiplet design or a 14 nm I / O chip – the CPU and GPU are fully integrated. We are not surprised to see AMD take this step: the advantages of a tight connection of the CPU and GPU probably outweigh the disadvantages of moving the I / O and DRAM controllers to 7nm, especially when space is limited is. Here is the 15 W CPU family:

At the low end of the stack is the Ryzen 3 4300U, a 4C / 4T chip with a basic frequency of 2.7 GHz, a boost frequency of 3.7 GHz, 2 MB L2 and only 4 MB L3. Assuming that AMD is stuck with 64 cores per CU, this chip has a 320:?:? configuration (we do not yet know how TMUs or ROPs scale with the number of GPU cores). At the top, the 8C / 16T Ryzen 7 4800U is capable of having a respectable 4.2 GHz boost clock with 4 MB L2, 8 MB L3 and 8 CU clocked at 1750 MHz.

Integrated GPU performance is usually tied to memory bandwidth, so all improvements that AMD has made to Vega’s efficiency will pay off here. The Ryzen 4000 family uses the same CCX concept as the other Ryzen CPUs that AMD has launched, but only offers 4 MB of L3 cache per CCX instead of 8 MB. These CPUs support up to 64 GB of LPDDR4X memory and the IF clock works independently of the RAM clock to allow the CPU to achieve lower inactive power status. AMD claims to have improved latency when switching in and out of inactive states by 80 percent, allowing more of the CPU to be disabled in inactive mode.

AMD claims various energy and efficiency claims, including up to 2x improved performance per watt, attributed to 30 percent CPU efficiency gain and 70 percent process node improvements. The total SoC capacity has fallen by 20 percent. AMD’s 15W CPUs have configurable TDP envelopes up to 25W, while the 45W CPUs are up to 54W turbo for short intervals.

The 45 W CPUs have fewer CUs than the 15 W chips and much higher basic clocks. AMD claims that the lower number of CUs is because both chips are used with dGPUs, but it is also possible that the company plans to launch a Ryzen 9 with a higher turbo and a full GPU. Anandtech reports that AMD has built a modified APU for Asus, the Ryzen 7 4800HS, which provides 45 W of performance in a 35 W form factor. AMD also announces features such as Smart Shift, which distributes power between the CPU and dGPU to maximize guarantee performance. However, it is not clear which laptops will currently support Smart Shift (AMD claims an improvement of 1.1x in The Division 2 and an improvement of 1.12x in Cinebench).

These chips are expected to be shipped in the first quarter of 2020, with actual OEM availability in the March-May period. AMD and Intel have taken a rather strange position lately. Intel first brought 10nm to mobile, while AMD launched 7nm for desktop and server. The result is that both companies compete with their own latest gene products against a leading node. A head-to-head comparison of the AMD Surface with the Intel Surface made the Intel machine well ahead in many tests, but that is a 10 nm CPU compared to AMD’s 12 nm APU, built on GlobalFoundries process technology. Once the Ryzen 4000 series has been introduced, we can see which class-leading design is better.

