8 Best Smart Speakers (2020): Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

There are dozens of smart speakers on the market, and choosing the best is becoming increasingly difficult.

First you have to decide which voting assistant you prefer. There are three worth to use – Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri – and each has its ups and downs. We currently prefer smart speakers powered by Amazon and Google, as they are the most available and user-friendly.

Secondly, you must decide which speaker has functions that are most important to you. Is music quality your biggest concern? Do you want a touchscreen, or is voice support enough? Does your speaker need to connect to your other smart home gadgets? That is where finding the best option becomes more difficult. Do not be afraid, you will find what you are looking for! We have tried enough smart speakers to know what is best now. Below you will find our favorite options in all types of styles and ecosystems. As with all our buying guides, we have used all of these speakers (and many others who did not make it).

1. Best overall

Sonos One

(Connects to Alexa, Sonos, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant.) There are louder speakers and some that are more portable, but no smart speaker is now a better purchase than the Sonos One (8/10, WIRED recommends). It sets the bar in a number of areas, including sound quality, stable multi-room audio and smart-home utility. In addition, it is probably compatible with the ecosystem that you prefer – it comes with Alexa enabled but also supports Apple Airplay 2 and Google Assistant.

The Sonos One is virtually unparalleled in audio. Apple’s HomePod is the only voice-driven speaker we’ve heard that sounds the best in sound, but not much. It connects to around 100 streaming audio services around the world, most of which are. It is also one of the best smart speakers to buy if you are planning to build a home theater setup – it connects to the larger Sonos speakers and the TV soundbar.

