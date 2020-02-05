8 Amarillo stores make the best of the “Shopping in Texas” list

When it comes to shopping opportunities in Amarillo, there is no shortage of large national stores and chains. But Amarillo has something that many other cities do not have, and that is locally owned, smaller boutiques and shops. From local stores that offer custom boots, local art or a chic outfit, there is really something for everyone.

The Shop Across Texas website is a shoppers’ paradise when it comes to offering a huge directory of local stores throughout the Lone Star State. Every year the “Best Stores” list is published for each city, and this year 8 Amarillo companies make the list!

1

Dotsy’s Boutique 2493 W I-40 Frontage Rd Tops, dresses, rompers, outerwear, shoes and accessories. What else can you ask for? Dotsy’s has it all under one roof for a price that makes you jump for joy! Simple but daring pieces that will distinguish you, whether you are at school, work or with your girls!

2

Etcetera 2479 W I-40 This eclectic store houses a large selection of gifts and home accessories, such as lamps, crockery and small furniture. The smart selection of greeting cards always has us in stock!

3

Lilly Finch 2435 I-40 West Create your own modern “Jackie” look with clothing and accessories from Lilly Finch. You will find everything you need, from clear lines and bright patterns to shoes with low heels and stylish accessories. This ladies’ boutique also has a tasteful collection of handbags and luggage items.

4

Makie Black Boutique 2640 Wolfin Ave Makie Black Boutique is a trendy and affordable clothing store in the heart of Amarillo, Texas. Stop by this local boutique and view their chic clothes, accessories, shoes and small gifts.

5

swirl 7669 Hillside Rd Suite 300 Panache has been a popular shopping destination for over 15 years and it’s no surprise why. With the most unique and creative house style styles and advice, the latest trends in home accents and everything you could wish for for your living space, people travel for miles to get a piece of Panache!

6

Raffkind’s 2205 Georgia St S 2015 marked the 105th year of Raffkind in operation! This Amarillo outpost specializes in elegant brands for men and women, including Austin Reed, Oxxford, Hickey-Freeman, Calvin Klein and Zanella.

7

The English rose 5901 S. Coulter # 300 Stop at The English Rose in Amarillo for a wide selection of clothing for ladies and children, combined with a large selection of gifts. Choose from designers such as Lady Primrose, Niven Morgan, Jon Hart and Tyler candles for the perfect gift, or shop the affordable selection of trendy clothing from the boutique.

8

The Nat Antiques 2705 ​​SW 6th Ave. The building in which The Nat Antiques is housed, was once the host of live acts such as Elvis Presley, Duke Ellington and Little Richard, and has been expertly redesignated as a store for more than 100 different sellers offering everything from furniture and accessories to handmade crafts and clothing. As a nod to the rich history of The Nat Antiques as a former music location, the store organizes live music every third Thursday of the month.

.