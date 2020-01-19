79 soldiers killed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen

By Schams Elwazer and Sharif Paget, CNN

(CNN) – At least 79 Yemeni soldiers who participated in prayers in a mosque were killed and 130 others injured in rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Saudi Arabian al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred in Marib province on Saturday in a mosque in a military camp where Yemen’s president Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi was condemned as “the heinous” and “cowardly Houthi terrorist operation”.

Yemen was embroiled in a year-long civil war that sparked a coalition supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthi rebels supported by Iran.

Yemen’s Department of Defense said the attack was “to avenge the murder of Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani,” who died in a US drone attack in Iraq on January 3.

However, the attack comes as several nations in the Middle East prepare to retaliate against militias supported by Iran.

According to a statement by the Yemeni state news agency Saba, Iran’s goal of destabilizing security in Yemen and the wider region is “the armed forces will remain the solid stone that breaks ambitions”.

The Houthis have no direct claim to responsibility.

