778.4 billion gallons of water were added to Lake Michigan last week

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – With all the rain and active weather we’ve seen lately, Lake Michigan has risen again. In just the past week, the lake has seen its water level rise two inches.

That doesn’t seem like a significant amount, but it takes time 778.4 billion gallons of water to get this two inch increase! Well, that’s certainly a more striking number.

The Lake Michigan-Huron starts well above the 2019 level, which was also high.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

Due to the rising water level, Lake Michigan Huron, which is treated as a single body of water, is far above where it started in 2019.

As 2019 has very high water levels throughout the year, it can be said that with this start in 2020 even worse conditions along Lake Michigan can be expected.

Great Lakes water level on January 24, 2020.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

The current water level for Lake Michigan-Huron is 581.69 feet. That’s 3 inches more than a month ago, 20 inches more than a year ago and 39 inches more than in January!

Put simply, Lake Michigan runs – along with the other Great Lakes – very high.

But are we at record levels? If the month ended on the 24th, the answer would be a resounding yes.

The recent lake level is breathtaking 5 inches above the record monthly average of 1987!

And since there are only six days left in the month, it’s a good bet that we’ll break the January water level record at Lake Michigan-Huron.

Looking ahead, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting a one inch drop on Lake Michigan-Huron for the coming month. That would keep the levels well above where they should be.