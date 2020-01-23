75 years after the liberation of the camp, the survivor of Ottawa Auschwitz remembers horrific events

When David Moskovic does the dishes, makes the bed or does one of the tasks that make up his day, he doesn’t mind the four-digit number on his left forearm – 6024 – a faded reminder of the darkest moments in his and humanity’s life.

Because there was a time, he recalls, when that number defined him, you could call out his name and he wouldn’t respond. The Nazis who gave him that number, he says, were experts in dehumanizing people. There was a time, he says, that he was little more than an animal and did everything he had to do to survive.

Prisoners are seen behind a barbed wire fence at the time of the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945 in the Nazi-occupied Poland.

And while other survivors and their families are returning to Poland and Auschwitz-Birkenau this weekend to commemorate and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp by the Russian Red Army, Moskovic will not be among their ranks. The 90-year-old has never returned to the site and doubts he will ever get.

“I would not go back,” says Moskovic in a telephone interview from Florida, where he and his partner, Ruth Calof, spend the winter. “I don’t see what I would win by seeing the building where my mother went to the gas chambers.

“Some people go back, but I am not one of them. I have a good life and I am a happy person. “

Moskovic was born in 1929 and grew up in Konus, Czechoslovakia, a small farming community of about 250 families, of which about 25 were Jewish. In 1939, when he was nine, Czechoslovakia was no longer a sovereign nation, and Konus became part of Hungary, the flag simply appeared one morning outside the school where he lived.

It wasn’t long before Konus’s young men were brought to the front to help build bunkers. They never returned, Moskovic says.

The farmers’ crops – their maize and wheat – were then removed.

And then one day, in May 1944, the city announcer announced that all Jews would gather the next morning at 10 am in front of the synagogue. They too were taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau, a concentration camp and by that time an extermination center.

He was 14 when he arrived. “I remember getting off the train and seeing those piles of shoes and that big chimney in front of me.”

The women and children stood on the left to be gassed. The men and older boys went to the right to work. Moskovic and his father and brother were taken to Buna, a satellite camp, where Moskovic was further separated from his family and placed in barracks for younger children. He remembers the children who cried for their mothers during his first night there. “Those kids never survived,” he said in a testimony four years ago at Carleton University’s Center for Holocaust Education and Scholarship. “When they needed Mom’s help, those kids were the first to go.”

Children are seen after their liberation by the Red Army from the Nazi-German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945 in the Nazi-occupied Poland.

He was trained to lay bricks and fed only one piece of bread and two bowls of soup every day for 12 hours and built a factory that the Allies regularly bombed. During his eight or nine months at Buna, Moskovic built and rebuilt the same part of the wall.

He spent a lot of his time with a group of five or six other young people. “You couldn’t survive alone,” he says. “You had to have protection.”

To stay alive, he and others risked to break into their lives in the camp kitchen or to get bread trucks, where they threw bread, potatoes, and whatever else they could find, over the fence at prisoners on the other side waited. “We didn’t call it stealing,” he says. “We called it” organize. ” Despite the risks, he was not very concerned about his safety. “We were starving and if you told me that I could get a piece of bread but then be killed, I would still have the piece of bread.”

If he could, he smuggled extra food to his father. “Because once you got too skinny, a truck would pass by and pick up that person, and you would never see the person again.”

A week before Auschwitz was liberated, Moskovic was among the more than 55,000 prisoners forced to march to Loslau camp, 63 km away, and from there be transported by train to Buchenwald, 670 km away, when Nazi Germany tried to hide the evidence of the atrocities. it had committed. The train journey took three or four days, he remembers, without food. The train only stopped to remove dead bodies. “In the end there were so few bodies and it was so cold, so I took a corpse and laid it on me to give me some protection against the snow,” he recalled in his testimony, “and I kept my mouth opened so that the snow would fall in my mouth and I got a little moisture on my lips. “

His father and brother, he says, died somewhere along the Death March to Buchenwald.

He was in Buchenwald for about two and a half months and initially remained alive by hiding. When he was eventually caught and marched with a group to the gate, which he knew would soon be shot, he fell to the ground and feigned death while others walked on top of him. When the daily quota was reached and the gates closed, he joined those who made their way back to the barracks.

After American troops liberated Buchenwald in April, Moskovic returned to Konus, where he found 10 or a dozen other young survivors, including his eldest sister, Edith, but no parents. He decided to leave, hoping to start a new life somewhere else. Pretending to be married, he and another survivor were smuggled to Vienna, where he learned plumbing. In 1948, instead of traveling to newly created Israel, he went to Salzburg, where he emigrated to Ottawa after countless failed applications. After years of working here for Francis Fuels, he opened his own plumbing company.

For years Moskovic never talked about his war experiences, but about eight years ago he was encouraged by a visiting rabbi to share his story. Since then he has been spoken regularly in class, where he also listens to children who tell him about their problems.

“The day before I speak, I have to go back to that gutter,” he says, “and I swear I won’t do it again.

“But I always do that. I feel like I’m really helping these kids, “he says. “And if they hug you, I could pick every child that was bullied.”

And he refuses to be bullied by his past. “I never look back,” he says. “I have a new life. I enjoy my life. I have three children and eight grandchildren. Life is really beautiful.”

