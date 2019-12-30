75 years after the Ardennes offensive, the dog tags of a fallen soldier are returning home

Loading...

BELOIT, Ohio – Pfc. Roger W. Taylor left his family's farm in the Beloit region 75 years ago to be transferred to Europe during World War II.

He never came home.

But the dog tags he wore during his 22-month military service eventually ended their journey back to his hometown.

At an emotional ceremony on Sunday afternoon at the Beloit Historical Society, Colonel Matthew Woodruff, Adjutant-General of Ohio, presented the dog tags to Leland VanCamp, the president of historic society.

"It is an honor to be able to offer your historic society one more thing and piece of Beloit history that you can get along with the other artifacts that you have been able to preserve," said Woodruff Applause.

"It is a great honor for us to receive this," said 90-year-old VanCamp, who knew Taylor's parents. "We will keep it with all the integrity and strength we have."

Col. Matthew Woodruff hands over the rediscovered dog tags of the fallen soldier Roger Taylor from Beloit to Leland VanCamp of the Beloit Historical Society, Sunday, December 29, 2019.

(CantonRep.com / Aaron Self via Tribune News Service)

About 60 people were present, including Virginia Israel Bandy, 94, who was engaged to Taylor when he visited Beloit during his vacation in July 1944 before being sent to England.

But then on January 6, 1945, she received heartbreaking news that Taylor, an infantry replacement soldier near Lutrebois, Belgium, had disappeared during the Battle of the Bulge. Then her worst fears were recognized when his body was discovered in February 1945. He had been killed by enemy shrapnel.

Taylor was later buried in a military cemetery in Luxembourg.

In an area in France near the border with Belgium, a Frenchman discovered the identification tags of Taylor and several other American soldiers. It was unclear how they ended up there. The U.S. embassy in Paris, which received the dog tags, contacted the Beloit Historical Society earlier this year.

Taylor was an only child. His parents passed away, so he had no known family members who were given the identification tags.

"I'm so surprised, but so happy for him," said Virginia Bandy. "So happy for Roger because he was a wonderful person. I can't imagine it when I saw the newspaper article (which announced the discovery of the dog tags) that hit me so hard that I was only incapacitated for three days . "

Bandy's son Ken Bandy, from Knox Township in Columbiana County, spent more than 90 minutes reporting extensively on the relationship between Taylor and his mother and Taylor's work in Europe. In 1942, he read entries from this mother's diary about her date with Taylor. And he showed a map of the area where Taylor was killed in action, and discussed the movements of U.S. and German soldiers during the battle, as well as the terrible winter weather and combat conditions.

In the end he played the song "Requiem for a Soldier". Ken Bandy, 71, an army veteran and son and father of army veterans, held up a picture of Taylor, kissed his dog tag and thanked him.

Ken Brady tells the story of Roger Taylor, a fallen WWII soldier and his late fiancee, in front of a crowd that gathered on Sunday, December 29, 2019, for the Beloit Historical Society Remebering Roger Memorial Service.

(CantonRep.com / Aaron Self via Tribune News Service)

Also present was Minerva's William Plilati, 94, who said he served in the Belgian U.S. Army during the Ardennes offensive, which ran from December 1944 to January 1945 and killed about 20,000 American soldiers. He said he was so moved to read Taylor's story that he drove from Minerva to Beloit to attend the ceremony.

"I said I'll be there because I was on the front of the Ardennes offensive on December 16, '44," Pilati said to the audience, who applauded. "Ken, when you spoke today, you brought tears to my eyes several times because I know I was there. And it was not easy. It was five to ten below zero and a foot of snow on the ground. .. There was total chaos in the first two days. We really didn't know what was going on. "

