75% of Apple Watch customers buy for the first time, likely due to Series 3 promotions

Apple Wearables activity continues to grow significantly each quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, Apple announced $ 10 billion in mobile device sales, setting an unprecedented revenue record and overtaking the Mac for the first time.

Apple’s handheld category actually includes more than just an Apple Watch. It consists of Apple Watch, AirPods, accessories, Beats products and HomePod. This quarter marks the first time that the Wearables, Home and Accessories category has outperformed the Mac, which has generated $ 7.2 billion in revenue for comparison.

Revenues from Apple’s portable devices, home and accessories:

Q1 2019: $ 7.3 billion

Q2 2019: $ 5.1 billion

Q3 2019: $ 5.5 billion

Q4 2019: $ 6.5 billion

Q1 2020: $ 10 billion

According to Apple, 75% of Apple Watch buyers during the holiday quarter were brand new on the Apple Watch platform. That’s slightly higher than the last time Apple cited this statistic in September, when it reported that 70% of Apple Watch customers were buying their first model. This makes sense given that the Apple Watch is still far from the size of the iPhone in terms of unit sales.

We also know that Apple encountered significant supply issues with the Apple Watch Series 3 during the holiday quarter. This implies that many people took advantage of the holiday promotions to buy the two-year-old Apple Watch, and most of these buyers were probably first-time Apple Watch buyers rather than upgrades.

During Apple’s earnings call with investors and analysts, Tim Cook was asked to add additional colors to the adoption of Apple Watch. Specifically, whether or not Apple Watch buyers are new to Apple, or simply new Apple Watch customers with existing iPhones.

Cook said:

I think that with every Apple product a customer buys, I think it tightens up in the ecosystem because that’s why they buy into it. They love the experience, the customer experience. And so from this point of view, I think that each of our products can lead to another product. I think in this case, the iPhone comes first. But there is no doubt in my mind that there are people who have come into the ecosystem for the watch.

You can read our full coverage of Apple’s first quarter 2020 revenue publication here.

