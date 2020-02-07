737 Max: Boeing fixes another Troubled Jet problem

Boeing has been reported to face further issues with its malfunctioning 737 Max aircraft after discovering another flaw in the aircraft’s revised software systems.

The problem became known during a Max flight test last month, according to a Boeing email sent by Bloomberg. U.S. Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson confirmed the news Thursday at an aviation industry event in London, UK.

In accordance with established procedures, Boeing reported the problem to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will make the final decision about when the disrupted aircraft can fly back to the sky.

The 737 Max was deployed around the world within five months after two accidents. Both accidents were caused by a bug in the aircraft software. The first occurred in October 2018 when a Lion Air flight crashed shortly after takeoff near Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 157 passengers and crew. Five months later, in March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed near Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. 189 people died on board.

The latest edition is one of several that Boeing has reported on since Max was founded last year. It refers to a flight deck indicator light for the stabilizer trim system that can be used to raise and lower the nose of the aircraft. During the test, the light did not illuminate properly and asked Boeing to work on a fix so that it only lit up as intended.

The mistake is all the more worrying as “Boeing redesigned the two flight computers that control the 737 Max to make them more fail-safe,” said Bloomberg. It also appears to be related to the faulty system that caused the two fatal crashes.

Despite this recent setback, Boeing said it is still planned to put the Max back into commercial service in mid-2020, although the FAA – as well as other regulators around the world – will have the final say. In London, FAA chief Steve Dickson announced that a certification flight for the aircraft may take place later this month. If successful, this would be a big step forward for Boeing’s plans to get the plane back up.

In January, Boeing reported a potential problem with the wiring that controls the rear of the Max, and a few weeks later, another problem surfaced that could prevent the jet’s flight control computers from starting and checking that they were ready to fly.

Chicago-based Boeing announced at the end of last year that it would cease production of the Max until regulators clear the takeoff. So far, around 800 Max Jets have left the factory. Around half of these will be in use by airlines around the world until the plane lands in 2019.

