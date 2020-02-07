722 total deaths: anger, virus cases are growing in China

BEIJING – The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China, while the number of fatalities on Saturday rose to 722 when the ruling Communist Party was confronted with anger and accusations from the public about the death of a doctor killed by the Police were threatened after he tried to raise the alarm more than a month ago.

The government announced that another 3,399 people had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, reversing two days of decline and increasing the total number of cases collected on the mainland to 34,546.

Cruise ship passengers were confronted with more woe when Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on a quarantined ship and sent another away. President Xi Jinping spoke to President Donald Trump on Friday and urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak, following complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers.

After an online commotion about the treatment by Dr. Li Wenliang, made a conciliatory note to the Communist Party and said she is sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public.”

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients and his death was confirmed early Friday. Li, one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, said the police forced him to sign a statement admitting that he had spread lies.

Even the highly pro-government newspaper Global Times said that the treatment of Li and other whistleblowers “was evidence of the incompetence of local authorities to tackle a contagious and deadly virus.”

The episode has produced long-term complaints that party officials are lying about or outbreaks of illness, chemical leaks, dangerous consumer products or financial fraud. Chinese citizens can be imprisoned for allegations of rumors or problems.

Most deaths from the virus have occurred in older people with existing health problems, but disease specialists said that the work of Li – ophthalmologists is very close to their patients during examinations – may have subjected him to an extra large dose of the virus that made his disease more serious.

In Japan, three more cases were diagnosed on Saturday among 3,700 passengers and crew of the quarantined Diamond Princess. Those on board remain in quarantine for another 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, should not enter Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, Overseas Travel Agency officially said Mie Matsubara.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said. “We hope that we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”

The US announced later Friday that they are willing to spend up to $ 100 million to help China and other countries fight the outbreak. The government also said it helped to deliver nearly 18 tons of medical supplies donated to the Chinese by the American people, including masks, coats, gauze and respirators.

All but one were dead in the outbreak in China. The National Health Commission of China said that about 6,101 of the treated patients, or nearly 17%, are in serious condition. The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 290 others are in about two dozen other countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

The US has reported 12 cases.

Hundreds of Americans evacuated from the affected zone in China began arriving in the US on Friday, where they will be placed in military quarantine for two weeks.

