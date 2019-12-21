720p versus 1080p versus 4K UHD: what is the best resolution for your TV?

Loading...

Frankly speaking, researching a new television is a bit of a job. You are immediately bombarded with terms such as 4K Ultra HD and Full HD. But what do these terms mean? They are resolutions used to indicate the number of pixels on a screen – in short, the more, the better. However, to understand why we need to look at them in more detail. Only then can you start considering which screen size is best and finally take a look at our list of the best 4K TVs to meet the television of your dreams.

pixels

Pixels are the building block for every screen you've ever seen. They are small dots that together form the image that you see on a screen. You can of course only see these pixels if you are fairly close to the screen; Thousands of them walk together from a distance to create the image on your screen.

resolutions

720p

A 720p television has 1280 columns and 720 rows of pixels, so & # 39; 720p & # 39 ;. Multiply the two numbers for a total of 921,600 pixels. This is the minimum resolution that & # 39; high definition & # 39; or HD.

1080p

1080p is often called "Full HD". In a 1080p television, there are 1,920 columns multiplied by 1,080 rows for a total of 2,073,600 pixels – more than twice as many pixels as you will find on a 720p screen. 1080p has long been the industry standard for high-definition displays, and most content (ie, television broadcasts, shows, and movies) is produced and distributed in 1080p.

4K Ultra HD

The next level of HD is 4K – often called "Ultra HD" or UHD. Technically, the name is a bit of a wrong name, because there are 3,840 columns and 2160 rows of pixels, so you see this resolution occasionally 2160p. That is a total of 8,294,400 pixels, which is four times as many pixels as a Full HD 1080p screen and nine times as many pixels as a 720p screen.

For a long time, 4K televisions were at the edge of the market, too expensive for most viewers to buy (which in turn meant that creating 4K content was not a valuable investment for studios). That has changed in recent years, because UHD TVs have become affordable for even cost-conscious consumers, leading to studio & # 39; s 4K material streaming in and out to the left, right and center.

Why upgrade?

What does this all mean? What is the point of upgrading your beloved CRT TV to a sparkling 65-inch UHD screen? Well, first of all, it just looks better – a lot better. Lines become sharper, curves become smoother and the level of detail will be much greater. With a screen with a higher resolution you can sit closer without seeing the pixels (context: you don't want to see the pixels).

There is also the size to keep in mind. For example, if you buy a 24-inch TV for your kitchen, you hardly notice the difference between 720p and 1080p. Similarly, if you buy a 32-inch TV for your bedroom, you won't notice many benefits of 4K resolution. That said, with prices so low, if you watch a TV over 40 inches, you might as well opt for 4K.

In addition, manufacturers are nowadays fully focused on making high-quality 4K TVs, which means that they often have improved technology, such as support for high dynamic range (HDR) colors.

The future

Worried that the expensive 4K television that you are watching will be obsolete in a year or two? Not – at least not yet. They say that 8K is on its way, but it is insanely expensive for now, and the human eye can only see so many details, which means that the difference between 4K and 8K will not be as visually profound as the difference between 1080p and 4K, so you are safe for the near future.

