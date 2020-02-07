$ 7,000 offered for help with multiple Wyoming birds, dog poisoning

(Shutterstock)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – US and Wyoming officials offer cash rewards for useful information as they investigate the poisoning deaths of three dogs and dozens of birds, including a bald eagle.

The poisoning took place in January 2018, but the American Fish and Wildlife Service published them on Friday.

The federal agency and Wyoming Game and Fish Department offer up to $ 7,000 for information that leads to a conviction. The person who helps can remain anonymous, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The dogs were rushed to a vet after eating toxic bait in an area about 60 miles east of Jackson, but died nonetheless.

Poison also killed a golden eagle, a Swainson hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, a coyote, and several small mammals.

Researchers found dead animals and poisonous bait scattered throughout the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area of ​​the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.

Thousands of big-game animals and other animals spend the winter in the area between the Absaroka and Wind River, not far from Dubois.

The crimes can be prosecuted under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which applies to birds, including eagles, hawks, ravens and magpies.

