7-year-old girl dies, 4-year-old brother missing after being swept into the ocean

A 7-year-old girl died and her 4-year-old brother remains missing after the children and their father were swept into the ocean along the Oregon coast on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday local time, according to reports.

Witnesses told KATU-TV that Jeremy Stiles of Portland, Oregon was holding two of his children when a wave intercepted them.

The 47-year-old father and 7-year-old daughter were unresponsive when rescued from the ocean, The Oregonian reported.

The girl was declared dead in the hospital, according to reports.

Stiles’ condition was not clear, but it is likely that he will survive.

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing 4-year-old boy, KREM-TV reported.

Portland National Weather Service officials said a high surf warning was in effect along the Oregon coast and large waves over 30 feet were reported on Saturday morning.

“These tides are unpredictable and you cannot win against Mother Nature,” US Coast Guard spokesman Steve Strohmaier told KATU.

