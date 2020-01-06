7 Ways To Solve Utah's Air Quality Problem

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Researchers released a set of seven recommendations on Monday to guide Utah lawmakers in solving the state’s climate and air quality problems. These recommendations include reducing air pollution emissions by 50% and carbon emissions by 80% by 2050.

“If Utah does that, we would be the first red state to do it,” said Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Last year, the Legislative Assembly of Utah donated $ 200,000 to the Gardner Institute to complete a six-month study on climate and air quality and commissioned the organization to propose science-based solutions.

“There was a real interest in having a trusted entity bring together a diverse group of experts to give us good advice,” Gochnour said Monday in a meeting with the editorial staff of Deseret News and KSL. These experts included economists as well as representatives from the energy sector, the health industry, academia and government agencies.

The report, titled “Utah’s Roadmap,” will be available for public comment on the Gardner Institute website until January 27, after which it will be finalized and presented to the Legislative Assembly.

Other recommendations from the Utah Roadmap include setting an example for government on low-emission buildings and vehicles and creating a laboratory of climate solutions where scientists can explore latest technologies and innovations in air quality control.

“We should have the best monitoring network in the country here in Utah, and we should have some of the most cutting-edge air quality research,” said Gochnour.

The suggestions are aimed at legislators, but the goal of reducing air pollution by 50% was made with people in mind, according to Gochnour. She said that every Utahn should think about how to cut personal emissions in half by driving less or making their homes more energy efficient, for example.

Utah’s roadmap: positive solutions on climate and air quality by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute

All actions proposed by the Gardner Institute will simultaneously reduce air pollutants harmful to human health – such as particulate matter, ozone and nitrogen oxides – as well as carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming, said Glade Sowards , policy analyst, Utah Air Quality Division.

While Gochnour says there is “no consensus” on Capitol Hill as to how to fight climate change, scientists agree that reducing carbon emissions is essential to guarding against wildfires. potential forest, reduced snowpack levels and extreme weather conditions.

Utah’s total carbon production is low globally, but per capita emissions are higher than most states, according to the “The Utah Roadmap” report. One reason is that Utah is heavily dependent on coal. With plans to remove existing plants or convert them to natural gas, that will change, said Sowards. But more action will be needed to meet the Gardner Institute’s reduction targets, particularly in terms of air quality.

Sowards worked on projections for the study which show that Utah air quality will continue to improve until about 2025 thanks to planned improvements, including Tier 3 fuel or low gasoline sulfur content. Without further action, Utah air quality will stagnate after 2025, as the benefits of shutdowns of coal-fired power plants across the state will be offset by population growth, according to Sowards.

And if for some reason the power plants fail to shut down as planned, Utah’s air quality could start to get worse, Sowards said.

“The time has come for the state to act,” said Gochnour. “I feel like a lot is going in the right direction, at the top of the list is what we see in technology and new opportunities in the energy sector.”

Gochnour also hopes that a potential Olympic bid for 2030 will inspire Utah lawmakers to act. The 2002 Olympics provided a goal to improve Utah’s infrastructure, including the creation of TRAX, Utah’s light rail system. The new Olympic bid could do the same to motivate clean air solutions.

The Gardner Institute’s final recommendations include adapting to population growth with more public transportation, energy efficient housing options and preserving open spaces, encouraging the adoption of electric cars, providing economic development assistance to rural communities facing the energy transition, and work towards the adoption of a national carbon pricing plan.

Glade Sowards, Policy Analyst, Utah Air Quality Division

However, these changes will not be free. Although the Gardner Institute did not include costing in its report, Gochnour predicts that economic investments equivalent to the $ 29 million the Legislative Assembly spent on air quality last year will be required to achieve the goals of the roadmap.

“I think they’ve done a public service in the state of Utah to delve into this subject in a very short time and grapple with very complex issues,” said representative Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, about the Gardner. Institute. “I look forward to having a broader dialogue with Utahns from all walks of life and lawmakers on these recommendations.”