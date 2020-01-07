7 ways to improve your posture

Loading...

Chances are that you are reading this now while you are trading over a laptop or your phone. Am I right? Have you just straightened up a bit more?

As you’ve probably guessed, I’m not paranormally gifted – I’m just a human, and I’d say it’s a pretty good guess that at some point a lot of us are trying to get our faces a little closer to some kind off the screen.

And as you have heard, or are intuitive because of your own pain, all that technology is not great for our attitude. What you may not know is that poor posture is not only an aesthetic problem – it can be harmful to your well-being.

“A bad attitude can have far-reaching consequences for health. It can accelerate the formation of arthritis and disc disorders, “says Karen Erickson, a chiropractor and founder of Erickson Healing Arts in New York City. “(Slouching) can compress the respiratory system, reducing the ability of the rib cage and diaphragm to expand properly during breathing.”

It can even have an impact on mood, according to research from Ohio State University. In the study, students wrote more positively about their qualifications for a job while sitting upright than when they were bent over.

“Most of us have learned that sitting up gives a good impression on other people,” said Richard Petty, co-author of the study. “But it appears that our attitude can also influence how we think about ourselves. When you sit up straight, you convince yourself of the position you are in. “(They only looked at students without mental disorders; the results may not apply to someone with depression or anxiety.)

Scientifically, good posture is “the correct alignment of body parts supported by the right amount of muscle tension against gravity,” says the American Chiropractic Association. What does that mean in real life? We have everything you need to know about how you can actually (and comfortably) perfect your posture in the name of good health.

Stand up for yourself

We first start with the obvious. Yes, your mother was right – you should stand up straight. According to the American Chiropractic Association, IRL looks like this: Keep your weight mainly on the balls of your feet, with your knees slightly bent and your feet shoulder-width apart. Stand up straight with your shoulders pushed back, your stomach tucked in and main level for the best posture.

In the beginning you will feel weird, as if you are sticking out your chest too much. But it soon starts to feel good. Standing up straight can relieve pain, which is addictive.

Sit like a professional

If you stand up straight, you must also learn to sit up straight. The most important thing to know: when sitting, your feet must be flat on the floor. There must be a small gap between the back of your knees and the seat, with your knees at or below hip level. Legs too short? Place those puppies on a footrest, the ACA says.

And try to keep your forearms and knees parallel to the floor as much as possible.

Stop crossing your legs

Ugh, I know. Sitting without crossing your legs – is there more torture? But the habit increases the stress on your muscles and joints and throws your hips out of step to start. Erickson insisted that keeping your feet on the floor is your best chance to maintain and promote good posture.

And you know, after I practiced it for a while – with a lot of slip-ups; why is it so hard not to cross your legs? – I could see Erickson’s point. It is a lot easier to sit upright if my legs are not completely folded over each other.

Follow the 90/90 rule

If you sit, your thighs should make a 90-degree angle with your back and your feet should have a 90-degree angle with the floor, Erickson says.

Don’t forget to support your lower and middle back with a backrest. If your seat is a bit questionable on the support scale, there are products that can help. Because sitting upright becomes second nature, you can switch to a backless chair or exercise ball that could strengthen your core and improve your posture.

Reconsider your sleeping position

They took away my crossed legs. Then they came out of my favorite sleeping position – covered.

According to Erickson, sleeping on your stomach is considered the worst position because it flattens the bend of the spine and exerts pressure on the lower back. Waking up with a sore back can make it more difficult to stand and sit up all day, which can cause even more problems with your posture.

Go to your side or back and use a cushion for extra support. Side sleepers can slide it between their legs and back sleepers can put it under their knees.

Keep your phone smarter

You have heard of a technical neck. You have heard that children grow horns because of their telephones. (Oh – you didn’t. Sorry I’d tell you …) Here’s the easy way to avoid all the horrible things your tech does to your posture: bring your screen – phone or laptop or tablet – to your eyes. Never tilt your head down to see the screen.

Another way to think about it is to imagine that you are holding an orange under your chin so that you cannot hold it too close to your chest.

“Keeping your body in an abnormal position can increase muscle tension, cause fatigue, muscle spasms and even stress headaches,” said Chris Cornett, MD, orthopedic surgeon and spine specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Orthopedic Surgery and rehabilitation, in a publication about a study that he carried out on a technical neck. “With every degree of movement forward or to the side with which you move your head, the stress in your neck is increased beyond just the weight of the head.”

If you need help, consider investing in a hands-free phone or computer stand for your desk. They may look a bit stupid, but not as stupid as a horn.

Remind yourself to move more

“Our bodies are designed to move, and movement plays a crucial role in ensuring that they function properly,” says Scott Bautcha, a certified chiropractic sports physician and chairman of the ACA Council on Occupational Health. Bautch says it’s important to adjust the position of your body as often as possible. Staying in one place for too long can cause unnecessary stress on your body and back.

Try to set an alarm to remind yourself to get up once a hour for a short walk or to shake and stretch your limbs.

