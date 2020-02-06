7 tragic deaths of our favorite talent show stars make you shiver

Our favorite stars in reality are mortal, and letting them die either through suicide, accidents, or downright murder is soul-destroying. Here is a list of our favorite American Idol, The Voice and Britain’s Got Talent singers who passed away a little early and broke our hearts.

Janice Freeman – The Voice

Janice Freeman reached the top 11 of NBC’s The Voice in 2017 as part of the Miley team. The 33-year-old Pennsylvania singer was recognized for her deep soulful presence in her singing. In the past, she had already struggled with other diseases such as lupus and cervical cancer. On March 3, 2019, Janice died of a blood clot that traveled to her heart. At her funeral, Miley Cyrus played an emotional “Amazing Grace” without holding back the tears.

Jack Saunders – Britain’s talent

Jack Saunders made it to the semi-finals this year with Britain’s Got Talent as a member of the Green Force Five dance group. The 25-year-old dancer had previously performed on X-Factor and Sky One’s Got to Dance. He even had the honor of being the youngest paid dancer to appear at the London Olympics. Tragically, Jack committed suicide on the morning of March 17th, 2019. The producers talk to Jack’s family about whether they are broadcasting the audition and whether the group wants to continue the competition.

Christina Grimmie – The Voice

Christina Grimmie was an American singer, songwriter and actress who finished 3rd in Season 6 of The Voice. Adam Levine chose her for his team and said he would sign her even if she didn’t win. She had previously gained prominence by singing cover versions on YouTube where she found millions of followers. After The Voice, she continued to make music and even played in a film called The Matchbreaker, which was released for selected cinemas and digitally. On June 10, 2016, Christina was shot dead at a meeting with fans after a concert in Florida. The killer committed suicide shortly thereafter.

Neil E. Boyd – The American Talent

Opera singer Neal E. Boyd took first place in the third season of America’s Got Talent. Neal grew up poor and worked hard to become an insurance agent. But when he won a million dollars at AGT, he was full of it. The 41-year-old died of heart failure, kidney failure and liver disease. Last year he had a serious car accident with his mother, in which they got off the road and bumped into a tree.

Dr. Brandon Rogers – The American Talent

Dr. Brandon Rogers was a 29-year-old doctor with an incredible singing voice in the first year of his stay. He had gone viral when he released a video singing a boys-to-men song in Scrubs. In 2017, he auditioned for America’s Got Talent and received four votes in favor and high praise from the judges. Before he could prevail in the competition, he died in a car accident near Hanover, Maryland. On June 10, 2017, Brandon was heading for a family event in the passenger seat when his friend fell asleep at the wheel. Brandon succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Anthony Riley – The Voice

Anthony Riley was a Philadelphia street artist who quickly became a fan favorite in NBC’s The Voice. After Riley performed for James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good)” audition, all four judges fought over him. Riley chose the Pharrell team, but left the show after winning his first round of fighting to solve drug abuse problems. The singer was found dead in his home in a suicide attack in June 2015 at the age of 28.

Beverly McClellan – The Voice

Beverly McClellan was the third runner-up in the first season of The Voice with Christina Aguilera as the trainer. The judges were fascinated by her talent and she plowed to the top 4. Previously, Beverly had the best overall performance out of 500 applicants at the New York National Music Festival in 2004. She had also released a number of albums without signing a record label. She was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in March 2018 and died in October at the age of 49.