7 Tips for Making the Most of Online Therapy During the COVID-19 Outbreak

A few years ago – long before COVID-19 was an unfortunate gleam in the eye of the CDC – I made the decision to switch from in-person therapy to telemedicine.

As someone who has always struggled to open up to therapists, I was hoping that I would find it easier to be vulnerable if I could hide behind a screen. What I discovered was that I was able to reveal more, and therefore it deepened the therapeutic relationship.

Not only has this transformed my therapy experience, but it has also unknowingly prepared me for the huge shift to telehealth that is occurring in the light of the recent COVID-19 epidemic.

If you are looking to start therapy online, or if your therapist has moved their practice to digital in an unpredictable future, this can be a troubling transition.

While this can be a big adjustment, online therapy can be an incredible and helpful support system – especially in times of crisis.

So how do you get the most out of it? Consider these 7 tips when transitioning to teletherapy.

1. Create a safe space and an intentional time for therapy

One of the most touted benefits of online therapy is the fact that you can do it anytime, anywhere. That said, I don’t necessarily recommend this approach if you can avoid it.

On the one hand, distractions are never ideal when you are trying to work – and therapy is hard work and sometimes difficult!

The emotional nature of therapy makes it even more important to have some space and time to fully engage in this process.

If you isolate yourself with another person, you can also ask them to wear headphones or go for a walk outside while you are undergoing therapy. You can also get creative and create a cover fort with string lights for a more soothing and confined environment.

No matter what you decide, be sure to prioritize therapy and do it in an environment that you feel is the safest.

2. Expect some awkwardness at first

No matter what platform your therapist uses and what level of technology it will always be a different experience than the one in person – so don’t worry if you don’t feel like you and your therapist are syncing “immediately.

For example, when my therapist and I used messaging as my primary form of communication, it took me a while to get used to not receiving an answer immediately.

It may be tempting to think that embarrassment or embarrassment is a sign that online therapy is not working for you, but if you can keep an open communication with your therapist, you might be surprised by your ability to adapt!

It is also okay to “mourn” the loss of support in person, especially if you and your therapist have worked together offline before.

It is understandable that losing this type of connection can lead to frustration, fear and sadness. These are all things that you can also mention to your therapist.

3.Be flexible with the format of your therapy

Some therapy platforms use a combination of messaging, audio and video, while others are a typical webcam session. If you have options, it’s worth exploring the combination of text, audio, and video that works best for you.

For example, if you isolate yourself with your family, you can rely on messaging more frequently so that you are not heard by someone and have as much time as you need to write it. Or if you’re tired of working remotely and staring at a screen, recording an audio message may sound better.

One of the advantages of teletherapy is that you have many different tools. Be open to experimentation!

4.Lean in the unique parts of telemedicine

There are certain things you can do with online therapy that you cannot necessarily do in person.

For example, I can’t bring my cats to a therapy session in person – but it was special to introduce my therapist to my furry companions via webcam.

Because online therapy is accessible in a different way, you can do unique things to integrate it into your daily life.

I like to send the therapist articles that have resonated with me so we can talk about them later, put up little daily recordings instead of once a week, and I have shared gratitude lists written on text during particularly dry periods

5.In the absence of bodily cues, practice naming your emotions more explicitly

If you’ve been in in-person therapy for a while, you may be used to your therapist observing your bodily cues and facial expressions, and sort of “intuiting” your emotional state.

Our therapists’ ability to read us is something we might take for granted as we pivot to telemedicine.

This is why it can be really beneficial to practice naming our emotions and reactions more explicitly.

For instance, if your therapist says something that strikes a nerve, it can be powerful to pause and say, “When you shared that with me, I found myself feeling frustrated.”

Similarly, learning to be more descriptive around our emotions can give our therapists useful information in the work that we do.

Rather than saying “I’m tired,” we might say “I’m drained/burnt out.” Instead of saying “I’m feeling down,” we might say, “I’m feeling a mix of anxiety and helplessness.”

These are useful skills in self-awareness regardless, but online therapy is a great excuse to start flexing those muscles in a safe environment.

6. Be ready to name what you need – even if it sounds silly

With COVID-19 in particular, an active pandemic means that many – if not all – of us find it difficult to meet some of our most basic human needs.

Whether you remember to eat and drink water regularly, fight loneliness, or be afraid for yourself or your loved ones, it is a difficult time to be an “adult”.

Caring for us will sometimes be a challenge.

It may be tempting to invalidate our responses to COVID-19 as being an “overreaction,” which can make us reluctant to disclose or ask for help.

However, your therapist works daily with clients who no doubt share your feelings and difficulties. You’re not alone.

What should I say?



Some things that might be helpful to bring to your therapist during this time:

Can we think of ways to help me stay connected with other people?

I always forget to eat. Can I send a message at the start of the day with my meal plan for the day?

I think I just had my first panic attack. Could you share some resources on how to cope?

I can’t stop thinking about the coronavirus. What can I do to redirect my thoughts?

Do you think my anxiety about it makes sense, or does it seem disproportionate to you?

The person I’m quarantined with has an impact on my mental health. How can I stay safe?

Remember that there is no problem too big or too small to bring to your therapist. Everything that concerns you deserves to be mentioned, even if it may seem trivial to someone else.

7.Don’t be afraid to give your therapist your opinion

Many therapists who switch to telemedicine are relatively new to this field, which means there will most likely be hiccups along the way.

Online therapy itself is a more recent development in the field, and not all clinicians have proper training on how to translate their work in person on a digital platform.

I am not saying this to undermine your trust in them – but rather to remind you and encourage you to be your own best advocate in this process.

So if a platform is cumbersome to use? Let them know! If you find that their written messages are not useful or that they feel too generic? Tell them that too.

As you experience online therapy, feedback is essential to determine what is working and what is not working for you.

So, if you can, keep the communication open and transparent. You can even set aside time for each session to discuss the transition and what seemed and didn’t work for you.

Online therapy can be a powerful tool for your mental health, especially during such a stressful and insulating period.



Don’t be afraid to try something different, express what you need and expect, and be prepared to meet your therapist halfway while you work together.

More than ever, we must protect our mental health. And for me? I have found no better ally in this work than my online therapist.