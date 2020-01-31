7 out of 10 Super Bowl viewers will feed too much, giving snack and beer makers a sales touchdown

Dive overview:

About 7 in 10 football fans will enjoy too much on Super Bowl Sunday, with the average fan planning to eat more than 4.5 times the recommended daily calorie intake: a total of 10,821 calories and 180 grams of saturated fat, according to a new one poll of 1,000 people who plan to watch the game on behalf of LetsGetChecked, a home testing and insight company.

The sale of snacks usually increases during the week of play. Last year, Super Bowl week snacks sales increased 10.3% to $ 404 million, according to new data from IRI on behalf of SNAC International. The largest sales increases per category for the week are usually tortilla chips, pretzels, chips and dips.

Beer is the best beverage choice for Super Bowl football fans, the Beer Institute said in a release. Last year, consumers spent $ 1.2 billion on the drink in the two weeks prior to the Super Bowl, according to the data quoted by Nielsen. The Beer Institute predicts that spending this year will again exceed $ 1 billion.

Millions of Americans will enjoy watching Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the increased interest of consumers for snacks that are better for you and alternatives to beer, the food and drink during the big game does not really reflect that.

Last year’s trends in beers and snacks focused on canned and bottled beer, as well as chips and dips, according to data from Nielsen and IRI. But the sales bump in alcohol is not just for beer. The Beer Institute said that the sale of alcohol outside the site in the two weeks prior to the 2019 Super Bowl included $ 652 million for wine and $ 568 million for spirits.

On the snack side, SNAC International reported that sales of dry dip mixes increased 53% last year during the Super Bowl week, followed by chilled dips with an increase of 33%. The sale of tortilla chips increased by 24.3%, the pretzels saw an increase of 14.5% and the sale of chips increased by 11.8%, the group said.

This closely matches what Frito-Lay’s inaugural American snack index found a year ago. The company’s poll, which predicts what consumers are planning to eat at the Super Bowl, said 80% of snackers had planned potato or tortilla chips for game days. These trends can help companies prepare throughout the year for future game days and consumer interest.

Other recent trends include a shift to freshly cooked chicken wings instead of frozen ones, while online sales have increased over the past two years. According to the National Chicken Council, a record number of 1.4 billion chicken wings will be consumed during this Super Bowl weekend, an increase of 2% – or 27 million more – compared to last year. The council also said that about 65% of consumers who eat chicken wings said to do so while watching a major sporting event.

Given the statistics of LetsGetChecked on the average football fan’s intake of calories and saturated fat, manufacturers may want to present healthier options in the coming years. Vegetable snacks are more popular than ever, and drinks, spreads, dips and salad dressings are all available in versions that are better for you. There is even vegetable jerky available for those longing for meaty snacks on a match day. For beer drinkers, there is an ever-increasing range of breweries without and without alcohol.

If companies want consumers to grab healthier snacks when the big game starts, they may need to focus on marketing next year. After all, the Super Bowl presents a huge audience for industrial marketing purposes. According to figures from Nielsen, cited by TechCrunch, about 98.2 million people watched it on television last year. With so many people watching the game filling their faces with food and drink, it is a good time for companies to look at trends and bring new innovations to market.