7 options for less than $ 200

Every vacuum robot in this list is at the interface between good quality and an affordable price.

The editorial team independently selects all of the products and services presented here. If you buy something through our links, we may receive a commission.

By Miller Kern2020-01-22 21:09:54 UTC

Robotic vacuum cleaners can get quite expensive as some of the more advanced options are over $ 1,000. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles – like smart home mapping, mobile app integration and self-draining canisters – you don’t have to spend that much money. There are cheaper robotic vacuum cleaners, and the best will do the job well.

Inexpensive options don’t usually have smartphone app integration, and all controls are done with a remote control. You can usually use the remote control to set a schedule or set it to run at the moment. So you have a certain amount of control, apart from just pressing a button on the vacuum cleaner itself. Remote controls often act as steering devices and allow you to operate the robot vacuum like an RC car.

Most cheaper robotic vacuum cleaners can pick up dirt and debris from hard floors. However, for carpets you should use a robotic vacuum cleaner with a roller brush. The standard supplied fan brushes, which work well on hard floors, cannot dig into the carpet to remove embedded hair and dirt.

Is a robot vacuum cleaner worth it?

Robotic vacuum cleaners are worth it if you don’t have time to vacuum regularly, if you can’t physically vacuum, or if you just don’t like vacuuming. (All are very valid.) They make cleaning easier and can be very useful devices for household appliances. But that’s only when the robot vacuum actually works as it should.

This is a problem you might run into when looking for a budget-friendly robot vacuum, since the simple truth is that some sacrifice quality in the name of a cheaper price. Before pulling a cheap robotic vacuum cleaner, read the reviews to determine if someone is experiencing problems or quality issues.

Some cheaper robotic vacuum cleaners are not suitable for cleaning carpets. Either they don’t have enough suction power or they don’t have the right brushes to really dig into the carpet and pull up dirt, dust and hair embedded in it. In any case, a cheap robotic vacuum cleaner mostly serves as an additional cleaning device that does your daily cleaning while still having to do a thorough cleaning from time to time. They usually do not completely replace a normal upright vacuum.

What is the best robot vacuum for the money?

The cheapest robotic vacuum cleaner for the money is the Ecovacs Deebot N79S. It’s one of the brand’s older models, so its price has dropped to $ 169 (that’s about the same price as for a pair of AirPods). This is the only robotic vacuum cleaner on this list that has mobile app integration. This means that you can run the vacuum cleaner from anywhere with your phone.

If you happen to see robotic vacuum cleaners from iRobot, Shark, Eufy, or Ecovacs that are on sale for less than $ 200, grab them. It can be difficult to find a good brand for this price, but these are definitely worth the money if you can find them for this cheap price.

What is the cheapest robot vacuum?

You can find some fairly cheap off-brand robotic vacuum cleaners, but don’t expect them to be of the highest quality. Be careful with robot vacuums that cost less than $ 100. You probably won’t be able to do a great job of cleaning them, and you probably won’t have a very long lifespan. Some of the cheaper models cannot handle thick carpets or large areas.

There is a robotic vacuum cleaner on Amazon for $ 31.99, but critics advise against buying it. It doesn’t work on carpets and doesn’t have enough suction to absorb hair and larger debris. This basically makes it worthless unless you only clean hardwood floors that are already fairly clean. (Which we think really destroys the purpose of creating a robot vacuum.)

“Cheapest” does not mean “best cheap” robot vacuum

For the reasons already mentioned, you may find that the cheapest option is not the best value. You want to find a good mix of functionality and price. As a rule, vacuum cleaners from $ 150 are quite decent and offer functions that make your home feel tidy and clean.

Remember that brush rollers on the bottom are more suitable for carpets. If you have a large area to cover, you should pay attention to the robot vacuums with longer runtimes to avoid having to charge them before you finish work.

Here are seven of the best robotic vacuum cleaners for less than $ 200, from the cheapest to the most expensive (but still cheap, by comparison).

Really affordable • Multiple cleaning modes

Small garbage can • Not suitable for carpets • Requires babysitting

With such a cheap robot vacuum cleaner you get what you pay for – proper cleaning with minimal functions.

1. Aiibot T288

The Aiibot is ideal for someone who is interested in robotic vacuum cleaners but does not want to lose a lot of money.

Running time:

60 minutes

App Integration:

No

The most basic robot vacuum on this list is the Aiibot T288. If price is your main concern, this will be the cheapest, but just know that you won’t get tons of features.

One thing we like about the Aiibot T288 is the option to run it in a zigzag pattern. You can also let it run randomly, although it won’t clean you that thoroughly.

This vacuum cleaner only has side brushes, so it is not ideal for carpets or hair. However, it absorbs dust, dirt and deposits on hard floors. Sensors prevent the vacuum from falling down the stairs or hitting objects.

The dust container of this device is quite small, so you may need to send it in a couple of cycles to fully clean your house. If you’re skeptical about getting a robot vacuum and don’t want to spend a lot of money on one, this is a good start option. But be aware that you get what you pay for.

Walmart reviewer Gottagetthegear writes:

“Works well for the price. It has no space allocation and cannot dock itself. It also pulls to the right so that it bends in the room. But it does the job of keeping the room relatively clean and keeping it that way. ” Pet fur under control, so definitely a good option. ”

Remote control • Suitable for picking up short hair and dust

Not so effective on carpets • No app integration • Does not pick up larger deposits • Random cleaning pattern

This robotic vacuum cleaner is nothing special, but a decent machine for the price.

2. ILIFE V3s Pro

While this isn’t powerful enough to completely replace a traditional vacuum cleaner, it does help with daily cleaning.

Running time:

100 minutes

App Integration:

No

The ILIFE V3s Pro is a fairly simple, no-frills robot vacuum. It’s not the best on carpets, especially on thick, deep-pile carpets, but critics rave about its ability to soak up dirt, dust, and hair on hard floors.

This vacuum does not have a rolling brush, but two rotating brushes. This means that it doesn’t collect long hair very efficiently and is likely to get tangled up. Short hair and pet fur, however, shouldn’t be a problem.

Since there is no intelligent mapping, the vacuum is only charged in a random pattern until it needs to be recharged. When the battery is almost empty, it automatically returns to the charging station. You can schedule the robot instead of just running the 90 to 100 minutes that the battery allows. There is no app integration, so all controls come from the included remote control.

Unfortunately, the ILIFE V3s Pro gets stuck on the cables and cannot easily get over carpets. It is definitely not the most advanced option and does not replace a traditional vacuum, but is good for daily cleaning and maintenance.

Amazon reviewer Kristoffer G. writes:

“We have 4 furry pets and have had a hard time keeping our floors clean since everyone started shedding this spring. The ILIFE V3 made a big difference! We drive it once or twice a day, and he did a great job of vacuuming up dust and dust. ” Hair between the weekly main cleaning Our house looks better and smells better with much less effort. The only downside is that it sometimes overlooks areas (we’re now blocking it into certain rooms for more thorough cleaning), but since we do it every day and still vacuum and wipe it regularly, we don’t really care. ”

Quiet • Good on hard floors

Random cleaning pattern • Not particularly good on carpets • Sticks to some things

The Coredy R300 is not suitable for deep-pile carpets, but is well suited for cleaning hard floors.

3. Coredy R300

Keeps fairly calm during daily floor care.

Running time:

110 minutes

App Integration:

No

The Coredy R300 robotic vacuum cleaner comes with a remote control that allows you to plan and customize cleaning preferences. The vacuum cleaner has an automatically adjustable cleaning head, which increases the suction power and adjusts its height to the transition from the hard floor to the carpet.

However, the reviewers found that the robot may need childcare to ensure that it doesn’t get stuck. It has a hard time with cords and tends to gobble them up if you’re not careful.

There is no main brush roll, just two side brushes, so this vacuum is not the best for carpets and hair.

Shoppers should be careful when reading the online reviews: A reviewer posted a photo of a card that offered an $ 50 Amazon gift card for which they received a positive rating. However, photos and videos of reviewers seem to prove that they are actually doing a good job of removing dirt and dust from the floors.

Amazon reviewer DEM writes:

“I was pleasantly surprised with this machine. It is much quieter than expected and not disturbing at all. When I used it for the first time, I was sure that it would apparently not do much. I left the house and when I came back saw me that it actually caught things on the floor that I noticed and everything looked really good. It doesn’t do a great job on our carpets but they are bigger. I only pull out the full size vacuum once a week and finish it. ”

Voice commands • App integration • Good for pet hair

The Deebot N79S is the affordable robot vacuum to buy.

4. Ecovacs Deebot N79S

This is an entry-level model with some advanced features from a quality brand and the absolute best option on this list.

Running time:

110 minutes

App Integration:

Yes

If you buy a robot vacuum cleaner from this list, make it this.

Ecovacs is one of our most popular robotic vacuum cleaner brands, so we are very pleased that there is an option for less than $ 200 as some of the brand’s robotic vacuum cleaners are quite advanced and expensive.

The Deebot N79S isn’t the most advanced vacuum robot, but it’s definitely a killer machine for the price. It is equipped with two side brushes and a main brush roller to sweep the entire floor while focusing on hard spots and edges. It can actually handle carpet well and will not trip if your carpet is a bit shaggy.

This robot vacuum cleaner comes with a remote control, but also has an app integration for setting schedules and run times. You won’t get that from most robot vacuums that cost less than $ 200. It’s even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to turn the vacuum off on its way.

Unfortunately, you don’t get smart navigation at this price, so the Deebot N79S is randomly executed.

Amazon reviewer R.C. writes:

“It drives me crazy how much hair and dirt this thing picks up. We have two dogs and a cat, along with a 2 month old and a 2 year old. I just have to pick up any loose objects and wires in the living room, dining room and the kitchen and block the bottom of the fridge (it tends to get stuck under the door and get stuck), and this little miracle cleans up like a champion. ”

With main brush roller and side brushes • Works better on carpets than some of the cheaper models • Programmable schedule

No battery indicator • Random cleaning pattern

Some cheaper robotic vacuum cleaners are really only suitable for hard floors, but this can also handle carpets.

5. Goovi D380

A main brush roller makes this vacuum good on carpet and hair, a rarity at this price.

Running time:

100 minutes

App Integration:

No

The Goovi D380 robot vacuum cleaner has two side brushes and a main brush roller. It is therefore a good option for picking up hair and digging up dirt from the carpet. It can easily transition from hard floors to carpets and has sensors that prevent it from hitting walls or falling down stairs.

You can program the vacuum cleaner to clean only the edges of your house, and there are maximum and spot cleaning settings that use more suction for the really dirty areas.

The vacuum cleaner comes with two brush sets and two filters, so you can replace them without having to buy anything.

Overall, this is one of the better robot vacuums on this list.

Amazon reviewer Michaella writes:

“This product is excellent; it works as advertised and our floors have never been cleaner. It works on wood and carpet and makes the transition very good. Some small throw blankets cause problems. It comes under sofas very well and covers well . ” the entire level with minimal requirements from us. You have to keep cords and clothes, otherwise they will get caught. ”

Stain and edge cleaning modes • Good for picking up hair

Misleading checks • Random cleaning pattern

While some of the positive reviews may be misleading, this is still a decent robot vacuum.

The Amarey A800 robot vacuum cleaner is relatively compact and quiet, and has a low profile. It navigates intelligently to clean the entire room, focusing on hard spots and edges.

Like most cheaper robotic vacuum cleaners, it cleans at random rather than a calculated pattern. However, it knows how to find concentrated areas of dirt and spends extra time doing it. The vacuum cleaner has both side brushes and a brush roller on the underside, which is well suited for picking up hair.

Some reviewers found that the Amarey tried to pick up larger items and then got stuck. Once you’ve cleared the jam, you’re ready to go.

Although this robot vacuum has rave reviews, take it with a little salt, because as an honest reviewer points out, the vacuum contains papers that offer free parts in exchange for positive reviews.

Amarey promises you won’t have to babysit the vacuum too much, as it can handle the transition from carpet to hard floor, avoiding collisions and falls. However, the same reviewer mentioned some problems with the robot getting stuck and wrote:

“Don’t get me wrong, it works and it works MOST, but I have a house with only wooden floors that are not difficult to clean for vacuum cleaners. That means I was disappointed that I found it again and again in silly places like with face down under the refrigerator door, clamped halfway under the desks and lying lifeless on the legs of our dining table.

Overall, the Amarey A800 is an adequate robotic vacuum cleaner if you are satisfied with decent quality at a good price. Ps. We have seen this robotic vacuum cleaner on sale regularly, so you probably won’t have to pay the full $ 199.99.

Main brush roller and two side brushes • Picks up hair • Zigzag cleaning pattern

Have to switch modes manually

This vacuum is nothing special, but it will clean you fairly thoroughly.

7. Diggro D600

A great option thanks to the main brush roller, which can be used to treat hair and zigzag patterns that mimic manual vacuuming.

Running time:

120 minutes

App Integration:

No

The Diggro D600 has several cleaning modes that allow it to focus only on the edges of your home or in concentrated areas that require special attention in addition to the standard automatic and scheduled cleaning modes. You have to manually switch the vacuum on and off, otherwise it will remain in the same mode.

This robot vacuum cleaner moves quietly through your home and takes up hair and dirt well. It has two side brushes and a main brush roller on the bottom to remove dirt, dust and more from your floors.

Thanks to its wheels, this vacuum can rise above entrances and small projections, while infrared sensors prevent it from hitting obstacles or falling down stairs. Unlike most cheap robotic vacuum cleaners, this doesn’t go around in a random pattern – it follows a kind of zigzag pattern that you would probably do if you vacuumed manually.

Walmart reviewer Austin writes:

“Very good job lifting dog hair, doesn’t get stuck under furniture, very quiet and at a great price. 10/10 would buy again.”