CLOSE

Lyndon Johnson could be in hell

President Lyndon B. Johnson visited Milwaukee and Wisconsin in 1964. (Photo: Ernest Anheuser / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Lyndon Johnson died in 1973 and may have been in hell since then, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday at an election rally in Milwaukee.

In defending his “perfect phone call” with the Ukrainian president who caused his dismissal, Trump said that other presidents were “harsher” with his fellow heads of state than he did.

“Actually, if you go back and look at Lyndon Johnson, all of them. Lyndon Johnson was sort of a tough guy. Can you imagine his phone calls? He’s probably looking down or up, and he probably says, these people have gone mad. “

Johnson is the second Democrat to die, Trump suggested he may be in hell. In December, Trump made similar comments about the late Michigan congressman John Dingell.

“Your dishes will be beautiful”

Trump focused on security issues throughout his first campaign and his presidency. Now he is adding water pressure and incandescent light to the lifestyles he says he will keep as president.

Trump told his crowd that he had “brought back the light bulb” which does not make people orange, in reference to the color of his skin, and would not allow the government to force Americans to buy dishwashers that are not high enough water pressure to clean the dishes.

“Does anyone have a new dishwasher? I’m sorry for that. I’m sorry for that. It’s worth nothing. They give you so little water. You never see it? Air comes out. So little of water, “he said.

Trump added that the women had informed him that the dishwashers were no longer the same as before.

The Trump administration has blocked a rule that requires incandescent bulbs to be permanently removed in favor of more energy-efficient LED bulbs, and has requested a study on water restrictions in fixtures, faucets and toilets.

‘Son of a bitch’

General Qassem Soleimani, revolutionary guard, photographed on September 18, 2016. (Photo: Office of the Supreme Iranian Guide)

Perhaps the loudest cheers and cheers came when Trump spoke of his use of military force to kill Iran’s supreme commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

“Large percentages of people have neither legs nor arms because of this motherfucker,” said Trump, applauding enormously.

Sanders vs. Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders spoke Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a democratic presidential debate organized by CNN and the Des Moines registry in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Associated Press)

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said this week that her main opponent, Bernie Sanders, told her in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win a presidential race.

Sanders disputed this, and on Tuesday Trump took sides with Sanders.

“It could happen, who knows,” said Trump of a woman president. “I don’t think Bernie said that, really not. … It’s not the kind of thing he would say.”

Aaron Rodgers, “good guy”

Purchase a photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points to fans after the Green Bay Packers won 28-23 against the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship game. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

You want a certain line of applause, just mention the Green Bay Packers.

“So, do we have Green Bay Packer fans here tonight?” Trump said to roar. “That’s right. And you have a great quarterback who’s a good guy, a good guy.”

But when it comes to the Packers, Vice President Mike Pence dominated Trump by declaring to the public, “We are only 11 months from 2020 election day and only five days from when the Green Bay Packers defeated Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers in the NFC. Championship game. “

Wisconsin Republicans, come

Purchase a photo

President Donald Trump introduces a group of Wisconsin Republican politicians during his speech at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena where the President held an election rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel )

Trump spotted Republican legislative leaders, members of the House, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (who offered a few more words on the podium) and former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

“It’s a large group of Republicans, but more importantly, it’s a large group of winners,” said Trump.

He even called the former American representative Sean Duffy. Trump talked about the former congressman’s tenure as a CNN analyst, saying his airtime was cut because he was pro-Trump.

“So what they did was pay him money to shut him up because he has a very important voice. Great job. Yeah, I like that kind of work. I think he agrees with that. He receives his check, they refuse to put it. “

The Wisconsin crew is on board Air Force One! pic.twitter.com/MLgnsryI0B

– Bryan Steil (@BryanSteil) January 14, 2020

Pence visits Culver

Vice President Mike Pence visits a Culver restaurant on West Layton Avenue and South 6th Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Photo: David Wise / WisPolitics.com)

The quick stop of some local Wisconsin dishes was very important when Barack Obama was president. Not so much in the days of Donald Trump.

But soon after landing at Mitchell International Airport, Pence made a quick detour to a local Culver where he greeted guests and staff, posed for selfies and ordered a turtle sundae.

The veep paid in cash.

Holding the treat on the way to the door, he joked, “If any of you see Mrs. Pence, there’s no reason to talk about it.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/15/seven-moments-milwaukee-trump-rally/4476895002/