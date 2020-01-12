7 Maple Leafs Notes: Why Matthews can play more minutes now

SUNRISE, Fla. – While the Toronto Maple Leafs spent three days on the beach, a welcome change from their chilly home stand, we filled in our notebook for Sunday’s proverbial four-point tilt opposite the Florida Panthers. Here are seven things you need to know.

1. Matthews chews every minute

Funny how fast the story about superstar Auston Matthews has switched from the fact that he doesn’t play enough minutes to maybe he plays too many minutes.

Matthews will start Sunday’s game on a great stove. He has placed seven goals and 11 points during his current series of six games and has 20 points in his past 11.

Coach Sheldon Keefe gave Matthews a career-high ice age of 25:41 during the Wednesday shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets, and Matthews skated at least 8:43 PM in seven of the past eight games.

“Good players want to get on the ice and it gives him a chance to really settle into the game,” Keefe explained. “It has been important for me to get those (offensive stars) on the ice early, to give them the feeling, to give them the opportunity to put our team in a good place.

“He has responded well to having more minutes, but that is really due to the fact that he works consistently and we have not seen a single dip in his efforts or habits. So that was nice.”

What is interesting to me is that Matthews said that the extra ice age was not so stressful because of the attack style that the Leafs now have under Keefe.

Less prediction means less exhaustion.

Under former coach Mike Babcock, the club skated in fast, straight lines. Now there is more east-west action, while the group pushes the puck forward and tries to reach the zone with puck on tape.

It is not the total ice age; it’s how that time is spent.

2. Andersen a little jealous of Rinne

“Of course,” said Frederik Andersen, Thursday night he saw the goalie player of Pekka Rinne of Nashville Predators watching 200 feet – and “of course” he wants one too.

“Every keeper wants to score one, but you have to make sure you don’t ruin it. If you get the chance, why not? “Andersen said.

We wonder if Rinne might have been more encouraged to try his end-to-end, empty-net beauty, because the Predators had risen 4-2 at the time.

“An additional insurance goal is good in case you face-off the ice and end up with a defensive zone, but even it’s a one-goal lead, you have a chance to win the ice game and the game for your team,” Andersen points out.

Rinne’s snipe was the first by an NHL goalkeeper in seven years.

“Those moments,” Matthews said. “They are amazing.”

“Amazing. Very nice stop with his skate and got a shot off. It looked like he had erased the (far) blue line. Very nice,” smiled Andersen, who knows the feeling. He scored in his penultimate season in the Danish competition. “Nice.”

3. Johnsson possible to return

The man whom they affectionately call “Mango” is perhaps an absolute return to the Leafs line-up on Sunday.

Andreas Johnsson has been sidelined since December 4 by a leg injury caused by the blocking of a Ryan Graves explosion. He rehearsed on Saturday in a yes-contact jersey in Sunrise, alternating alternations on the fourth line with fellow left wing Dmytro Timashov.

The attacker will consult with the medical staff on Sunday to see if he has the green light.

“They (told me) that the pain probably won’t go away for a while, but it feels good on the ice and we (added) some extra protection, so everything feels good there,” said Johnsson, considering whether he threw his body back in the line of fire.

“I’ve been blocking my entire career shots, so it’s nothing new to stand in the way of a shot. That was the first time it went really bad.”

4. Marincin adds “valuable depth” for 2020-21

On Friday-evening, Martin Marincin joined Morgan Rielly and Justin Holl as the only defenders of the NHL level under contract for 2020-21.

“The Specialist” has an extension of one year, $ 700,000, identical to the one he is currently playing. Although Marincin delivers very little in terms of offensive ability or playing ability, he has been a reliable, affordable call in times of need.

The 27-year-old got a round of hoots from his teammates when he was asked to lead the post-training course on Saturday – an honor rarely granted to the seventh D-man.

“He is a very valuable depth player for the organization. We have now seen it with the injury to (Jake) Muzzin, he has come in and is really solid in the penalty kill because he has spent all his time in the NHL but has also gave us good minutes against good players with the way he defends, “said Keefe.

“He is a low-maintenance man who is popular with his teammates, so it just makes sense and we are happy that we have him.”

5. Quenneville calls Leafs matchup ‘biggest game so far’

Only three points separate the Maple Leafs (54) from the Panthers (51) in the rankings of the Atlantic Division and Florida has a competition in hand.

“Right now you have to say that this is the biggest game we’ve had so far,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville told reporters on Saturday.

“They made a great run and placed themselves in a great place. We look outside. Now we have to find a way to get back in and close the gap. They are very meaningful games. They play well, they play fast , they have a lot of speed and skill in their line-up and they are a very dangerous team that will rest for a few days. “

It is worth noting that the starting cat defender, Sergei Bobrovsky, left Saturday’s training a little early with a minor ailment and his status for Sunday’s puck fall is in the air.

Ironically, Goalie Bob’s backup, Chris Driedger, has posted even better grades this season, albeit in limited use. Driedger is 4-2 with a .935 savings percentage.

6. Keefe reaches out to Davison

Keefe’s alma mater, the Toronto Marlies, lost Friday’s game in Texas after assistant coach Rob Davison had an attack in the visitors’ dressing room.

He has since been released from the hospital in a stable state and has returned to Toronto for further evaluation.

“It was certainly difficult news. It looks like he’s doing well. I was able to talk to him (and) I spoke to his wife (Friday) night, but it’s a difficult deal, “Keefe said.

“All in all, I am happy with how things went in terms of how the organization dealt with it. The players had to experience that, it put them in a difficult place and they did not feel at ease while playing and so on But the good news is that they were able to handle it, and he’s doing better today. “

7. No, Morgan Rielly is not a keeper

As the main scorer for defenders in 2018-19, Morgan Rielly was featured in an Alex Trebek Jeopardy! answer this week, but the participant buzzed the question.

Rielly, who loves Jeopardy!, Got a kick from his trivia cameo and got the clip from a few people.

(screenshot via reddit)