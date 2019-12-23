7 injured after armed men opened fire in front of the Shisha Lounge in Baltimore – National

Loading...

Two shooters opened fire on a crowd in front of a shisha lounge in Baltimore early Sunday and wounded seven people, including at least three teenagers, the police said.

The unknown suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other armed with a pistol, started shooting at 1:45 a.m., The Baltimore Sun reported. The police said they had no motive for the attack and were looking for the suspects.

"The criminals are just brazen," said police officer Col. Richard Worley. "This guy gets out of a car with a gun, not even a gun, goes down the street and just opens fire on a number of people."

The police officers interviewed found four victims aged 17, 18, 20 and 27 with gunshot wounds, the police said. The wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police and media reports said three other people, including a 17-year-old, were seeking medical help in local hospitals.

Worley said the victims had not spoken to the police about possible suspects whose car was recovered after the fire.

"We have no idea why they opened fire on a number of people," he said.

Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said in a statement that teams of officers would work "non-stop" to bring the suspects to justice.

"The level of violence until late this weekend is completely unacceptable," he said.

The city also witnessed two fatal shootings on Saturday. According to the newspaper, one of the victims was a woman who was shot in a beauty salon.

Baltimore is currently experiencing one of the most violent years in its history with more than 330 murders. This is an increase of 309 in total in 2018. The city also has more than 1,310 commercial robberies and carjackings.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

