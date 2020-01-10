7 DUI, 6 controlled substance arrests during New Year's holiday in Natrona County

Loading...

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Law enforcement officers arrested seven disabled drivers during their New Year holidays.

Six people were arrested for possessing controlled substances, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Friday January 10.

A total of 406 vehicles were stopped and 56 speed and 12 seat belt quotes were issued.

This does not apply to statistics from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

“No fatalities were reported in Natrona County during this period,” the press release said.

The next nationwide driving disorder enforcement operation is slated to begin on February 2 at the National Football League Superbowl.

“The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatalities in Natrona County by enforcing traffic and seat belt laws,” added WYDOT. “Concentrated enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign highlighting law enforcement’s zero tolerance of driving disruption and the requirement to enforce seat belts.”

“Along with these increased enforcement efforts, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking drivers to ensure road safety in Wyoming by calling the REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline at (800) 442-9090 for suspected drunk drivers Report to. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel. “