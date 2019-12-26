7 dead, 64 saved after a migrant boat capsizes in Turkey – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 26, 2019

Ankara, Turkey – A migrant boat that capsized Thursday in a lake in eastern Turkey killed seven people on board. At least 64 migrants were saved.

The boat sank in Lake Van as it approached the city of Adilcevaz in Bitlis province, the provincial governor said in a statement. It transported migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Five of the migrants were found dead in the lake, while two others died in a hospital.

Turkey is an important transition point for migrants trying to get to Europe.

It was not immediately clear why the migrants were traveling on a boat and not on the street. The lake is close to Iran, but within the Turkish borders.

According to the statement, the rescued migrants were taken to the hospital and emergency shelters around Bitlis.

Police forces, emergency teams and divers have advanced search and rescue operations. The authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident.

