7 brave deeds that went so terribly wrong that they could have been fatal [VIDEO]

Sometimes AGT actions go wrong. And we’re not talking about a singer who forgets their lyrics or a magician who chooses the wrong card. We are talking about dangerous stunts that could possibly kill the people involved.

Check out some of the most tense examples of brave deaths listed below, and don’t try any of them at home.

AGT actions that went horribly wrong

Ben Blaque, “AGT: Champions”

This crossbow artist had a problem with UK’s Got Talent and decided to try AGT: The Champions again this year. He let Alesha Dixon pull random levers to shoot arrows at him. After several technical difficulties, the other judges ordered Ben and Alesha to stop for fear of being seriously injured. Simon Cowell said he believed the show could have had its “first death” if Ben had continued.

HEIDI KLUM COMPLAINED TO ALWAYS BE A TARGET OF DANGEROUS FILES

Ryan & AmberLynn, “AGT” Season 11

In season 11, the couple’s danger series went very wrong. Ryan stuck a metal rod in his throat that was connected to a target. AmberLynn shot a burning arrow at him with a crossbow, but instead of hitting the target, she hit Ryan on the neck. The couple returned to Champions last year and did the same trick. Fortunately, they were successful.

Demian Aditya, “AGT” season 12

In season 12, this escape artist tried a trick called “The Death Drop”. He was hung in a wooden box over burning spikes and had to flee before the box fell. The judges were confused when the performance stalled and the box didn’t fall the way it was supposed to. Demian appeared behind the judges with a fire extinguisher, but they didn’t seem to be impressed.

Duo Transcend, “AGT” season 13

This acrobatic couple delighted the judges with their moves against death in season 13. But something went wrong when the couple blindfolded during a performance. Tyce was supposed to catch Mary falling, but she slipped out of his hand and fell onto the stage. Fortunately, there was a mat there and she was fine. The couple made it to the finals and will compete with champions this season.

Deadly Games, “AGT” season 11

This season 11 knife-throwing couple had an accident rehearsing for one of their performances. Anna turned on a wheel while Alfredo threw knives at her. The wheel collapsed and almost crushed Anna. The performance continued anyway and was successful. They later returned to champions and received the Golden Summer.

9 COMPLETE DANGER WORKS IN THE AGT HISTORY

Fratelli Rossi, “AGT” season 13

These brothers showed their acrobatic act in the 13th season of the AGT. One of the brothers said that he had torn his ACL and had to undergo surgery after a fall during a performance. During her audition, he fell again, missed the mat, and left the judges in shock. This time he was apparently unharmed and the judges agreed to send her through.

Uzeyer Novruzov, “AGT: Champions”

This acrobat’s Chaplin-like leader stunt went terribly wrong in season 10. During his semi-final appearance, Uzeyer fell off the ladder when he tried a trick. Fortunately, he was uninjured and entered the final. He returned to AGT: The Champions last year.