7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Cuba and Jamaica

The US Geological Survey said a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It struck at 2:10 p.m. local time and the epicenter was relatively shallow 6 miles below the surface. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center said that Waves reaching 1 to 3 feet above tide level are possible for certain coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. The earthquake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in Cuba in the Far East, said Belkis Guerrero, who works at a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago. “We were all seated and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything moving.” She said there was no apparent damage to the heart from the colonial town. “It was very strong, but it doesn’t seem like something has happened,” she told The Associated Press. The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage leaking from cracked pipes. There have been no immediate reports of death, injury or more serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor of the Cayman Compass newspaper. The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were perplexed when it struck, “he said.” “It was like a big dump truck tipping over,” said Morales. “Then it continued and became more intense.” reported magnitude at 7.3. It is a developing story. Check back for updates.

