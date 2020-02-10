69 years later, the remains of a soldier killed in Korea are finally returning home

U.S. Army Master Sgt.Harold Drews, an Elgin man who was reported missing during the Korean War, was identified as one of the 55 boxes North Korea handed over to the United States in 2018.

According to Drews’ family plans, a funeral is scheduled for February 19 in St. Charles, 69 years after Drews disappeared, the U.S. Department of Defense POW / MIA said.

The remains of Drews were identified on November 5. First class Sean Everette said.

“When our scientists had the opportunity to look at them, it turned out that there were more than 200 people in these 55 boxes,” said Everette.

Once someone has been identified, the military has to track down family members, a process that can take days to months, he said. Drews’ family has refused to speak to the media and is asking for privacy, Everette said.

Drews joined the army in July 1948. He was stationed in Japan for 18 months before going to Korea.

He was 21 when he was assigned to the King Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in December 1950, the agency said. For several days, his unit was engaged in intense fighting with the Chinese people’s volunteer forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

He was missing on December 12, 1950 during the United Nations withdrawal from the reservoir to the port city of Hungnam.

According to the DPAA, he died sometime after his disappearance, but the exact details are not known. Everette said 7,602 American soldiers were missing during the war.

The release of the 55 crates of remains was one of the results of President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018, containing the remains of American soldiers killed during the war.

“We don’t usually get large boxes like this to be handed over to us,” Everette said.

The boxes reached Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in August 2018 and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

The scientists used anthropological analysis, evidence and DNA analysis to identify Drews.

Drew’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Pacific National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu, along with the other people missing in the Korean War. Agency officials said a rosette will be placed next to his name on the memorial to indicate that he found it.

© 2020 The Courier-News (Elgin, IL) – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

