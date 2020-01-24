68% background location after iOS 13 launch - 9to5Mac

Apple’s decision to be much more proactive in alerting users to background location tracking in iOS 13 resulted in a 68% drop in location data collected by apps. The problem has also attracted more media attention, with many people now learning of the existence of commercial location databases.

iOS has long offered users to control if and when an app can track your location, but iOS 13 introduced two changes that made users much more aware of the problem…

First of all, when an application uses location tracking in the background, iOS 13 periodically launches a pop-up window which reminds the user that he has granted this authorization and offers the possibility of deactivating it.

Second, we now have the option to require that an application requests permission each time it wants to access our location.

Google has also followed suit with similar privacy protections in Android 10.

FastCompany reports that the combination of these two things resulted in a 68% drop in background location tracking and a 24% drop in foreground tracking (when an app is open).

“As these particular options have been made available to users, we attribute this to the decrease in sharing,” said Jason Smith, commercial director of Location Sciences.

Android location controls haven’t always been as helpful, but the latest version of Android 10 plays catch-up with a similar setting “only in use” when apps ask for location data. Like iOS, Android 10 also alerts users when an existing app collects location data in the background and provides a shortcut to prevent the app from doing so.

Application developers have been able to monetize your location data by allowing advertisers to serve location-based ads. This allows them to promote local points of sale or offer offers on products sold nearby.

The exhibit says they will still be able to do so using your IP address, but this will provide a less reliable and granular location.

With Apple and Google offering slower access to GPS location data, marketers will likely turn to IP addresses for location tracking, says Smith from Location Sciences. Apps and websites can collect this data over the mobile or Wi-Fi network you’re using, and neither iOS nor Android have built-in controls to prevent it.

However, an increasing number of people are choosing to use VPN services, especially when using public Wi-Fi hotspots. These protect users from middle man attacks against fake access points, with the added benefit of hiding our location: the location advertisers see is where the VPN server is located. Background tracking days useful to advertisers can be numbered.

